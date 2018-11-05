6 apply for vacant Bowling Green council seat

Bowling Green council member Daniel Gordon has resigned, citing financial hardship forcing him to move.
The Blade/Jetta Fraser
Enlarge | Buy This Image
BOWLING GREEN — City council Monday is set to fill the First Ward vacancy created in October when a councilman resigned.
Daniel Gordon submitted his letter of resignation Oct. 17, citing a financial need to move back to his original family home, which is outside of his district. Council will meet at 6 p.m. to review applications, and candidates will be permitted to speak.
Council will then meet at 7 p.m., and could vote then on a replacement. Those who applied are:
● Mark Hollenbaugh, a teacher in the North Baltimore school district, who served as First Ward councilman from January, 2010, until December, 2011.
● Hunter Sluss, guest services supervisor at Cedar Point in Sandusky, who ran for the First Ward seat in 2017, but lost to Mr. Gordon.
● Neocles Leontis, a professor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University.
● Sebastian Ochoa-Kaup, an activist who works at Equitas Health and United for Reproductive and Gender Equity, also serves on the Equality Toledo executive board.
● Madison Stump, Mr. Gordon’s intern on council and a BGSU student who serves as director of governmental relations for Undergraduate Student Government.
● Connor Goodpaster, who graduated from BGSU this year with a master’s degree in public administration.
Mr. Gordon, 29, represented the city's 1st Ward since 2012. The ward includes Bowling Green State University and northeast neighborhoods. When he ran for re-election in 2017, the Bowling Green native and BGSU graduate managed the Inner Peace Homes Inc. office.
He was a senior at BGSU when he first ran for office.
Check back later for updates.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.