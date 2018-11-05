6 apply for vacant Bowling Green council seat

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowling Green council member Daniel Gordon has resigned, citing financial hardship forcing him to move. The Blade/Jetta Fraser

BOWLING GREEN — City council Monday is set to fill the First Ward vacancy created in October when a councilman resigned.

Daniel Gordon submitted his letter of resignation Oct. 17, citing a financial need to move back to his original family home, which is outside of his district. Council will meet at 6 p.m. to review applications, and candidates will be permitted to speak.

Council will then meet at 7 p.m., and could vote then on a replacement. Those who applied are:

● Mark Hollenbaugh, a teacher in the North Baltimore school district, who served as First Ward councilman from January, 2010, until December, 2011.

● Hunter Sluss, guest services supervisor at Cedar Point in Sandusky, who ran for the First Ward seat in 2017, but lost to Mr. Gordon.

● Neocles Leontis, a professor of chemistry at Bowling Green State University.

● Sebastian Ochoa-Kaup, an activist who works at Equitas Health and United for Reproductive and Gender Equity, also serves on the Equality Toledo executive board.

● Madison Stump, Mr. Gordon’s intern on council and a BGSU student who serves as director of governmental relations for Undergraduate Student Government.

● Connor Goodpaster, who graduated from BGSU this year with a master’s degree in public administration.

Mr. Gordon, 29, represented the city's 1st Ward since 2012. The ward includes Bowling Green State University and northeast neighborhoods. When he ran for re-election in 2017, the Bowling Green native and BGSU graduate managed the Inner Peace Homes Inc. office.

He was a senior at BGSU when he first ran for office.

