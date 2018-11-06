Democrats Kaptur, Brown projected as winners in 2018 election

COLUMBUS — Less than a half hour after polls closed, incumbent Democratic Toledo Rep. Marcy Kaptur was the projected winner of her race, according to the Associated Press.
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown was also expected to win his race.
Miss Kaptur remains the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House. She was challenged by former House member Steve Kraus of Sandusky.
The Cleveland senator won his third term against northwest Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth, who struggled in the polls after entering the race eight months ago.
The AP also called the 4th Congressional District race for Urbana Republican Rep. Jim Jordan over Democrat Janet Garrett.
