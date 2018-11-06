Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018
Politics

Democrats Kaptur, Brown projected as winners in 2018 election

By Liz Skalka / The Blade
Published on
  • Election-2018-Senate-Brown-Ohio

    Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, votes while holding his granddaughter, Ela Molina, 1, Tuesday in Cleveland.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • CTY-marcyvotes06p-2

    Poll worker Sharon Huss, of Toledo, left, affixes an 'I voted' sticker onto the jacket of with Rep. Marcy Kaptur at St. Mark's Baptist Church in west Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday.

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
  • CTY-marcyvotes06p

    Rep. Marcy Kaptur, left, and other citizens voting at St. Mark's Baptist in west Toledo on Tuesday.

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
  • Election-2018-Senate-Brown-Ohio-1

    Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks with reporters after voting Tuesday in Cleveland.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • CTY-marcyvotes06p-1

    Poll worker Sharon Huss, of Toledo, left, speaks with Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
COLUMBUS — Less than a half hour after polls closed, incumbent Democratic Toledo Rep. Marcy Kaptur was the projected winner of her race, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown was also expected to win his race.

Miss Kaptur remains the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House. She was challenged by former House member Steve Kraus of Sandusky.

The Cleveland senator won his third term against northwest Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth, who struggled in the polls after entering the race eight months ago.

The AP also called the 4th Congressional District race for Urbana Republican Rep. Jim Jordan over Democrat Janet Garrett.

