Michigan voters weighing in on recreational marijuana

Michigan could become the first state in the Midwest and the 10th nationwide to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

With election results only beginning to roll in at press time, however, the statewide recreational marijuana ballot proposal had too few votes to call it. But with 4 percent of the votes tallied, the statewide ballot initiative - known as Proposal 1 - was ahead by a 57-43 margin, with 147,888 votes in favor and 113,823 against.

Proponents were optimistic that Michigan voters would approve the measure, known as the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, which allows adults 21 and older to possess, use, or transport up to 2.5 ounces of the drug; possess up to 10 ounces at their residences, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal use.

Passage of the act also requires the creation of a state licensing system for recreational marijuana businesses.

The act allows municipalities to ban or restrict the businesses; permit retail sales of marijuana and marijuana edibles with a 10 percent excise tax in addition to the state’s 6 percent sales tax, and change some criminal violations to civil infractions, such as possession of more than the allowed amounts or possession by underage individuals.

It does not limit the level of THC, the primary psychoactive chemical in marijuana, that can be contained in recreational products.

Though still federally outlawed, nine states and the District of Columbia had legalized marijuana for recreational use. Canada legalized it nationally in October.

Thirty states, including Michigan and Ohio, have legal medical marijuana.

Ohio voted down a recreational marijuana proposal in 2015, but a new measure is expected to be back on the ballot in 2019.

The group behind the initiative in Michigan — the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol — has said it believes the measure will generate $520 million in taxes in the first five years. After paying for administrative costs and some research, most of that will be earmarked for schools, roads, and municipalities.

The coalition’s spokesman, Josh Hovey, told The Blade in an interview last month that Michigan is an important state in the national debate over marijuana.

“From a national movement perspective, we know this is a very important state,” Mr. Hovey said. “To be the first in the Midwest to have full legalization would be a significant accomplishment. ... Michigan will pave the way for states like Ohio, which even though it didn’t pass recently, I think it was more the details of that proposal and not that voters didn’t support legalization.”

The drug also is expected to spur business investment if the measure is passed.

Mason Tvert, Marijuana Policy Project spokesman, said recently that Michigan could “really have a leg up in the region when it comes to economic benefits” by virtue of being the first state in the Midwest to authorize recreational use.

Some Toledo-area residents, such as Libby Scribner of Lambertville, have said in the past they support the medicinal use of marijuana but have concerns about legalizing recreational use.

Bedford Township Supervisor Paul Pirrone told The Blade in June he opposed recreational use of pot because there are “way too many unknowns.”

Marijuana has been decriminalized in Ann Arbor and the rest of Michigan’s Washenaw County since 1972.

Scott Greenlee, president of Healthy and Productive Michigan, the primary opposition group, has said he believes the state will have to deal with more problems in other areas, such as drugged driving-related incidents, employment and workplace issues, and possibly more emergency room visits if voters end up approving Proposal 1.

He and other opponents are also concerned about the effect legal marijuana may have on children — particularly marijuana-laced edibles, which often look no different than pot-free versions of baked goods and candies, Mr. Greenlee has said.

And Kevin Sabet, president and chief executive of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a national group opposed to the measure, has said the marijuana industry’s rapid growth has created the potential for problems. He recently said he believes the impact may take 20 years to realize.

Mr. Sabet’s group has implored states to “slow down, look at the science, and be smart about what we do going forward.”

Jennifer Rigterink, Michigan Municipal League legislative associate, told The Blade last month that passage of the act could become a legal minefield. That’s because municipalities — while retaining the right to ban recreational marijuana facilities or create whatever restrictions they deem necessary — are subject to having their rules challenged in court.

Results of various surveys done in recent months have shown a strong majority of residents favored legalizing pot, but an even stronger majority of government officials did not.

Many of those government officials have been seeking advice from the Michigan Municipal League, Ms. Rigterink said.