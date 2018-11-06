Republicans run gamut outside of Toledo in most races

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of Toledo, voters in northwest Ohio are not particularly favorable toward Democrats, and on election day Republicans ran the tables in most area regional races, even picking up a few seats.

Republicans picked up an Ottawa County Commissioner’s seat. Democratic incumbent James Sass didn’t run for re-election, and Republican Donald Douglas defeated Democrat Michael Bassett by 53.29 percent to 46.71 percent.

Meanwhile, no candidate in the Ottawa County Auditor’s race received a majority of the vote. Republican Jennifer Widmer received a plurality with 46.74 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent JoEllen Regal did not run for re-election; Democrat Susan Mulligan received 31.70 percent of the vote, while independent James Puffenberger received 21.56 percent.

In Sandusky County, Auditor Jerri Miller, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Nickolas Garcia 66.41 percent to 33.59.

Russ Zimmerman, a Republican, who won a primary challenge against Sandusky County Commissioner Charles Schwochow, was victorious as well in the general election, defeating Democrat Devin Black with nearly 69 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results posted by the Sandusky County Board of Election.

Henry County Commissioner Tom Vondeylen cruised to victory in Republican stronghold Henry County, with 61.93 percent of the vote. Democratic challenger Penny Snodgrass received 22.57 percent, while independent candidate Eric Norden pulled in 15.5 percent.

In Seneca County, incumbent Commissioner Michael Kerschner, a Republican, won with 69.61 percent, easily defeating Democrat Cheryl Radin-Norman.

In Wood County, Republican Matthew Oestreich, the incumbent auditor, easily defeated Democrat Buddy Ritson, with 59.45 percent of the vote.

Issues

Voters meanwhile had a number of issues on the ballot to consider, and while renewal levies were successful, new-money proposals had a harder time at the ballot.

In Ottawa County, the Benton-Carroll-Salem district suffered a significant defeat, failing to pass a 1 percent income tax for the second time this year. In May, the district successfully passed a 3.89-mill new money levy, but narrowly lost on the income tax proposal.

On Tuesday, 53.5 percent of voters opposed the income tax. The district is struggling financially, after the devaluation of the Davis-Besse nuclear plant cut about $4.6 million in annual funding.

All other Ottawa County levies were successful on Tuesday.

A Sandusky County Health District levy proposal went down narrowly, with 52 percent of voters opposed. The ballot issue included both a 0.5-mill increase as well as a 0.5-mill renewal. It would have run for five years if it was successful.

Activists in Fremont were successful in passing an initiative that would essentially eliminate sanctions for misdemeanor marijuana offenses, as about 56 percent of voters approved the ballot measure. The initiative mirrors one already approved in Toledo.

Over in Fulton County’s village of Delta, voters rejected a referendum on establishing a municipal electric company, with 74 percent against the proposal. Millage proposals in the county, all renewal or substitute levies, were successful, including in Delta, where a 0.5-mill recreation levy was supported by 63 percent of voters.

All four proposed amendments to Bowling Green’s charter were approved overwhelmingly by residents. The amendments will formalize the planning department’s role, alter the civil service commission, revert the city back to state standards for filling vacancies, and formalizes the charter review process.

Perrysburg residents were also in the mood to alter the city’s charter, as 21 amendments, broken down into Housekeeping, Primary Date Change, and Charter Amendment referendums, were all approved by large margins. City Council has already approved the changes.

Michigan

As of 1:20 a.m. Wednesday votes remained outstanding in the Monroe County Commission election.

In District 3, Republican incumbent Dawn Asper had 2,983 votes to Democrat Jessica Paladino’s 1,902 votes.

In District 6, Democratic incumbent Jerry Oley had 1,806 votes to Republican Bill Kipf’s 1,500

Republican Gary Wilmoth, vice chairman of the board, had 2,574 votes in the District 7 race against Democrat Thomas Rutledge’s 1,875.

In District 8, Republican Greg Moore, Jr., is opposed by R. Mark Ellsworth, a Democrat. Vote totals were not available early Wednesday morning.