Toledo City Council, Troy Township expand joint development district

ADVERTISEMENT

Toledo City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to expand a joint economic development district with Troy Township that includes the future site of a new glass plant.

The move amends an initial agreement signed with the township in 2009 to promote development on 460 acres of property immediately south of the intersection of I-280 and State Rt. 23 in Wood County.

The new agreement adds about 512 acres of undeveloped land to the territory, and NSG Pilkington North America has already announced plans to build a new glass plant on the site.

The company will spend $265 million to build the 511,000-square-foot plant to make specialty sheet glass for the solar panel manufacturing industry. First Solar Inc.’s Perrysburg Township facility will be its primary customer and will use the NSG-produced glass to manufacture its new Series 6 solar panel that launched this year.

Construction is set to begin in spring. The site is on Pemberville Road just south of the new Home Depot warehouse and U.S. 20.

The plant will employ about 110 hourly workers and 40 salaried employees and is set to produce about 130,000 tons of glass each year. Production is slated to begin in 2020.

Troy Township trustees have already approved an amendment to expand the joint economic development district.

In other business Wednesday, council authorized spending $30,000 to study the feasibility and cost of a potential rail line between Toledo and Detroit. The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will contribute $20,000 to complete the study.

Council was inspired by plans for a similar passenger-train route under way farther north in Michigan, where authorities are studying the possibility of a train route between Ann Arbor and Traverse City.