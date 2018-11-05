Maumee council adjusts marijuana ordinance

ADVERTISEMENT

Maumee City Council made slight changes Monday night to the city’s medical marijuana ordinance.

Council voted unanimously to approve adding a line excluding taking records that are “protected documents pursuant to HIPAA or other confidentiality provisions” from the list of actions Maumee police can take with a cultivator during an inspection. The action also strikes a paragraph allowing police to take samples of any marijuana products, chemicals, or “media used to grow” for testing.

Council voted 5-1 in November, 2017, to allow medicinal pot. A provisional license was granted earlier this year for an establishment at 1238 Conant St., which contacted the city regarding the potential conflicts with state law.

Council also voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the Maumee Board of Education for school resource officers. City Administrator John Jezak said the state recently mandated police departments and school districts to have a written agreement on file.

Resource officers have been provided to Maumee Schools for years at no cost.

“[The state] is requiring agreements with the schools receiving the officers and the local agency giving the SROs as to who does what and on what terms,” Mr. Jezak said. “We have a close working relationship with the city schools.”