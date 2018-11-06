TARTA extends deadline for comments on service cuts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority has extended until later this month its public-comment period for a host of service cuts — including elimination of all Sunday and holiday service — its leaders say is forced by flat revenue and rising costs.

The deadline for submitting written comments about the plan to TARTA now is Nov. 13.

James Gee, the transit authority’s general manager, said the board of trustees’ transit services committee will meet after that deadline to discuss public input received both in writing and during hearings the agency held last month after announcing the plan.

But Mr. Gee gave no indication during a trustees meeting last week that the transit agency’s financial picture has changed much in the weeks following the cut proposal was announced.

“We are a large city [transit agency] that is funded like a small city. ... We will do what we can to provide as much service as we can,” he said.

Along with dropping all Sunday and holiday buses, the TARTA plan to plug about $2 million of a $3.2 million estimated budget deficit includes eliminating the earliest and latest trips on weekdays and Saturdays, eliminating a fixed-line route that supplements the Sylvania and Sylvania Township Call-a-Ride, and other smaller, route-specific cuts.

Earlier in the meeting, two bus and paratransit riders pleaded with the transit authority to relent on cutting Sundays and holidays.

“If you cut services, people with developmental disabilities have a very hard time with that,” said Doug Fletcher, a Toledo disability-rights advocate. “What’s minor to you guys is not minor to them. ... You’ve got to find ways to maintain the budget without disrupting people’s lives.”

“People can’t get to work, especially the disabled who have jobs in the community,” said Amy Crispin of Toledo, whose shifts at a local Kroger store include weekends and holidays.

Ms. Crispin said taking a taxi to work instead would cost $10 each way, which is more than she can afford.

“I have to cut my schedule back. I work holidays, and I have to get to work,” she said.

TARTA officials had hoped to raise enough revenue not only to balance the agency’s current budget, but also to expand service to all of Lucas County, with an 0.4 percent sales tax the agency wanted to place on Tuesday’s general-election ballot to replace its current property taxes.

But to do that, a resolution admitting Lucas County as a transit authority member had to be approved by all of TARTA’s current member communities. A skeptical majority of the Sylvania Township board of trustees shot that down by a 2-1 vote in late July.

The proposed service cuts will take effect Dec. 31 if approved by the TARTA board at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Along with cutting service, the transit authority is considering raising fares by about 20 percent on April 1 and, if its financial picture hasn’t changed by then, again on Dec. 1, 2019.

Written comments about the proposed service cuts should be mailed in time to be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 13 to: James K. Gee, General Manager, Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, P.O. Box 792, Toledo OH 43697-0792.

A separate hearing and public-comment process would be held for any changes to TARTA fares.