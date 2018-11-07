Utility work at Erie Street, Jefferson Avenue extended

Utility work at a downtown Toledo intersection that had been scheduled to end Wednesday has been extended through next week, the city transportation division said.
The left two lanes on Erie Street remain closed at Jefferson Avenue, and Jefferson also is constricted. Toledo Edison’s work at an underground vault now is set to end by Nov. 16.
Sewer repairs, meanwhile, are scheduled to close northbound Collingwood Boulevard between Boston Place and Victoria Place on Thursday and Friday. Southbound traffic will be maintained.
Work planned this week on Grantwood Drive between Garrison and Elmhurst roads is postponed until next year.
