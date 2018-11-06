Ramona Kay Jenkins (1947-2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramona Kay Jenkins, a longtime Rossford teacher, died Oct. 11 in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. She was 71.

She died of ovarian cancer, her daughter, Kami Nolte, said.

Mrs. Jenkins, who had a master's degree in education from the University of Toledo, retired about 2010 after about 35 years of teaching social studies and language arts to junior-high students at All Saints Catholic School, where she was hired in 1975.

She had also coached the school's cross-country and track teams.

Over the years at the school, Mrs. Jenkins also had been a fund-raiser, quiz-bowl moderator, speech-competition coach, spelling-bee coordinator, class-trip planner, and school-theater production director.

Mrs. Nolte said Mrs. Jenkins was a devoted teacher who spent her weekends at the school, grading papers or preparing lesson plans.

“My mother wanted to make sure that she impacted all of her students. She had 25 teaching plans, one for every child in class, including the visual learners and the audio-processing learners,” Mrs. Nolte said, adding that some of Mrs. Jenkins’ students followed in her steps and became teachers.

She also wanted to give every child an opportunity for every sport, filling in vacant coach positions so the students could get scholarships if they needed it, Mrs. Nolte said.

Mrs. Jenkins was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Toledo to Donald and Beatrice Ford.

In 1965, she graduated from Whitmer High School and then went to the University of Toledo, from which she graduated in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in education. While an undergraduate student, she was a member of UT's Dancing Rockettes. She later got her master's degree at UT in 1985, also in education.

Upon obtaining her bachelor's degree, Mrs. Jenkins taught at a Miami-area high school for a couple of years, beginning in 1970.

While in Florida, she met C. Rogers Jenkins, Jr., also in 1970. They married later that year.

In 1975, she moved with her family back to Toledo to teach at All Saints Catholic.

In her free time, Mrs. Jenkins preferred to be in the company of family and friends.

She enjoyed traveling, playing at casinos, running, dining out, and attending Broadway musicals. She was also a big Miami Dolphins fan.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 48 years, C. Rogers Jenkins, Jr.; daughters Kami Nolte, Krisa Rhodes, and Kathrine Nichols; brother, Ronald Ford; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Maumee River Yacht Club, 2735 Broadway St., where a celebration of life will immediately follow at 4 p.m.

Arrangements were by the Coyle Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio.