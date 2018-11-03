Price hike for sweets means it's a good time to diet

ADVERTISEMENT

With Halloween in the rear view window and Thanksgiving around the bend, there may be a morsel of relief in the news that the prices of some of our favorite snacks are soon to rise.

The maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, Mondelez International, announced a pending price increase to compensate for higher freight and commodity costs. Mondelez was the just the latest. Unilever (maker of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream), Kraft (producer of their famously melty caramels), Hostess (cupcakes, Twinkies and HoHos, oh my), General Mills (need we remind you of the holiday staple Chex Mix) already had announced in recent months a variety of price increases.

No consumer likes to fork over more money at the grocery store cash register.

So, maybe these pending price increases could serve as a nudge to we consumers to, well, consume less.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 40 percent of American adults — more than 93 million people — were counted as obese in 2015 and 2016. The statistics also show one in five adolescents between the ages of 12 and 19 are obese, as are one in five kids between the ages of 6 to 11, and one in 10 preschoolers ages 2 to 5.

When you combine those who are obese with those who are overweight, the statistic reaches nearly 71 percent of Americans tipping the scale into the unhealthy zone.

Heart disease, stroke, adult-onset diabetes are directly related to obesity, which is defined as having a body-mass index higher than 30. It’s costing the American health care system $190 billion annually.

Now may be the perfect time to fatten our wallets while trimming our waistlines. Carrots, anyone?