Speaking freely in Ireland

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been more than a century since anyone in Ireland was prosecuted for blasphemy, but until voters approved a constitutional amendment last month, it remained a criminal offense on the emerald isle to blaspheme.

What exactly amounted to “blasphemy” wasn’t even defined until 2009 when a new law specified that it was illegal to say or publish anything “grossly abusive or insulting” on matters held sacred by any religion.

And the closest anyone has come in modern history to being prosecuted for the offense was beloved British comedian (and atheist) Stephen Fry when he described God as “mean-minded” and an “utter maniac” in 2015. In the end, authorities did not pursue charges, despite the offensiveness of Fry’s remarks.

Read more Blade editorials

But now, thanks in large part to a wave of under-35 voters, Ireland has done away with its anachronistic blasphemy ban.

It seems almost quaint that in 2018 any nation still had a legal prohibition on blasphemy, albeit an unenforced one.

It may seem equally cute that voters decided to update this seemingly irrelevant clause in Ireland’s constitution — following shortly on the heels of votes to legalize gay marriage and abortion. But doing away with the country’s blasphemy ban could be seen as an important free speech victory.

Of course many blasphemous remarks have been said and published since the last criminal blasphemy case in 1885. Many religious ears have been offended, no doubt.

It does not much matter that the law was never enforced. As long as it remained on the books in Ireland it remained a roadblock to true free expression, regardless of how offensive.

When voters struck blasphemy from Ireland’s constitution, they were voting to make speech — political, religious, public and private — more free.