The science of saving Lake Erie

Even if we could wave a magic wand and eliminate Lake Erie’s toxic algae problem tomorrow, the region would still be left with an awful lot of unknowns.

What has exposure to trace amounts of the liver toxin produced by the algae done to people in this region over the course of a couple of decades? And what about the algae problems in other bodies of freshwater around the world?

A new $30 million grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Science Foundation will fund three new research centers — including one at Bowling Green State University — to study those questions and more.

The Lake Erie Center for Fresh Waters and Human Health will get $5.2 million and focus on freshwater research. Eventually, the university’s work should help scientists predict Lake Erie algae blooms and their toxicity each summer.

Also of interest will be research into the long-term health effects of algae blooms on the drinking water of western Lake Erie communities that draw their water from the lake and use chemicals at water-treatment plants to remove the toxins.

Lake clean-up advocates are understandably skeptical of most calls for “more science” about the lake’s algae woes. We certainly know enough about where the pollution is coming from — almost entirely from the Maumee River watershed — and what it is doing — fueling annual algae blooms that threaten drinking water for more than 500,000 Toledo water customers.

State and federal environmental authorities do not need “more science” to know that they must proceed with a pollution inventory to identify the exact sources of phosphorus runoff into the lake and strictly enforced limits on that pollution to begin choking off the algae’s food source.

Beyond that, though, science — particularly science from local researchers who already have been on the cutting edge of discovering how the algae blooms form and how they are affecting our quality of life — is vital.

Funding the research and putting the region’s top researchers on the job are vital to recovering from Lake Erie’s algae nightmare.