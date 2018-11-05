Expanding offerings a winner for TPS, region

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest plans for a themed school in Toledo sound like the right prescription for a struggling urban district.

Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romules Durant recently announced the district is planning what it calls the “PreMed High School of Toledo.” Plans call for placing the medical magnet school on the campus of a local hospital, where TPS students would study to enter the medical field beginning in 2020.

The challenges Toledo Public Schools face are not unique to large, urban school districts. But in Toledo poverty is especially entrenched at about 28 percent. And every big-city district has homeless students, but TPS has more homeless students than any other district in Ohio.

The district rated an F on the most recent state school report cards, mostly thanks to low standardized test scores.

Among the successes for TPS has been the district’s embrace of themed schools where students can immerse themselves into a focused field of study. They are a bright spot, most likely to help TPS improve its graduation rate and attract families with children to live in the city.

At the Aerospace Academy located at Toledo Express Airport, students focus on aeronautics and aviation. The Natural Science Technology Center at the Toledo Botanical Gardens lets students focus on urban agriculture, animal science, and environmental sustainability. The oldest of these are the award-winning Toledo Technology Academy, which focuses on manufacturing and technology training, and Jones Leadership Academy of Business, at which middle and high-school students focus on business-themed studies.

Beyond engaging Toledo’s students, the themed academies are aimed at producing a workforce that meets the needs of the region’s economy.

In this case, the pre-med school will be a partnership with the University of Toledo and ProMedica, which is the area’s largest employer.

Making sure northwest Ohio’s economic revival reaches into every neighborhood of Toledo will depend on innovations like this that produce a skilled homegrown workforce. Likewise, there will not be one “magic bullet” program that will instantly improve the fortunes of a long-struggling poor, urban school district. So far, one of the best strategies toward that bright future has been the themed schools.

This is a plan that is working, so expanding the offerings is a welcome addition to the city and the region.