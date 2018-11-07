Mayor wrong to blame gun makers

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is taking the wrong direction in playing politics with the procurement of firearms for city police. In the process, he is also getting his facts wrong, judging from The Blade’s recent coverage.

First, no “assault weapons” are sold to civilians in the United States. Those fully-automatic firearms are available only to the military and law enforcement. Semi-automatic firearms available in the civilian marketplace may resemble those rifles, but function in the same way as those available to law-abiding citizens since the early 20th Century.

Second, all federally-licensed firearms retailers conduct background checks. That’s the law and it is taken seriously. Similarly, federal law requires careful inventory control of all firearms, with serious penalties for violations, which are rare.

Read more letters to the editor

No one minimizes the tragedy that occurred in Pittsburgh, and our hearts go out to the families affected, even as we salute the bravery and professionalism of the police and other emergency services personnel who responded.

In whatever jurisdiction, urban or rural, the decisions on what firearms and ammunition law enforcement uses should be made by the procurement professionals, not politicians or even chiefs who feel obligated to support the politics of elected officials.

Lastly, the mayor’s tactic is far from new. It has been used before in the wake of tragedy or as a means of deflecting attention away from the serious measures required to control crime in our cities — pointing at manufacturers and attempting to use firearms procurement to achieve policy based on inaccurate assumptions.

LAWRENCE G. KEANE

Newtown, Conn.

The writer is senior vice president and general counsel of the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Water a gift from the creator

I am a resident of Wiilliams County who is blessed to be living over the natural wonder that was formed over 14,000 years ago by a glacier. This reservoir of groundwater aptly named the Michindoh Aquifier stretches across nine counties in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. This is the sole source of water for approximately 400,000 residents.

Ed Kidston, president of Artesian of Pioneer, has unveiled a plan to drill into the aquifer and pipe water to communities east of us. These communities include Liberty Center, Perrysburg, Whitehouse, Sylvania, Maumee, Henry County Regional Water and Sewer Board, Northwestern Water and Sewer District (Bowling Green), and possibly Fulton County. The selling of the our water for profit is unacceptable to a vast majority of the Tri-State residents! What makes him think that he owns our water?

There are many claims as to the longevity of the aquifer — 40/​60/​100 years, rate of recharge (replenishment by rainfall), and gallons needed to satisfy all the customers. The fact is that unless a 10-year study is implemented that includes test well fields throughout the area, this is simply a guess. The climate and rainfall is changing. Look at the amount of irrigation systems throughout our area as evidence of not having adequate moisture. I do not want to gamble that there will unlimited water supply based on the loose “facts,” nor do I wish to see negative effects to our ecosystem.

I hope you officals have studied this long and hard before entering a long-term relationship with an entity whose bottom line is profit. I implore you to think of your neighbors to the west and of the future generations as our only water source is being threatened.

ROSEMARY HUG

Bryan, Ohio