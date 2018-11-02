Saturday, Nov 03, 2018
Reyes helps propel BG to MAC women's soccer title game

Falcons to face Ball State in Sunday's final

BOWLING GREEN — Sophomore Jennifer Reyes picked the most opportune time to register her first goal of the season, scoring in the 69th minute Friday as the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team beat Ohio 1-0 in a Mid-American Conference semifinal game at Cochrane Stadium.

With the victory, the Falcons (14-4-2) face Ball State (14-3-2), which beat Western Michigan (14-7) 1-0 on a goal in the 105th minute in the earlier semifinal, at 1 p.m. Sunday in the championship game.

About midway through the second half, conference player of the year Erica Hubert and MAC defensive player of the year Maureen Kennedy were able to find Reyes, who got inside the penalty box, shot it from the far left side, and snuck the ball inside the post and past Bobcats goaltender Sydney Malham.

The Bowling Green defense took over from there. 

All-MAC first-teamer Kathleen Duwve made just two saves for the Falcons, while Malham stopped seven shots in defeat for Ohio (9-8-3).

