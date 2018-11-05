BGSU soccer bound for Penn State in NCAA tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

BOWLING GREEN — Mid-American Conference champion Bowling Green will begin its NCAA tournament journey against one of the foremost heavyweights in women’s college soccer.

During the NCAA tournament selection show Monday, the Falcons drew No. 15 Penn State, the 2015 national champion that will be playing in its 23rd consecutive NCAA tournament.

The Falcons and Nittany Lions will play 6 p.m. Friday in State College, Pa.

Bowling Green came away satisfied with the draw and its chance to play a regular Big Ten power.

“I think we’re good with it,” Falcons coach Matt Fannon said. “Penn State is one of the best teams in the country and they have been for decades, right? But I think we’re in that place where we want to test ourselves against the best, and they are one of them, so I think we’re looking forward to it.”

Bowling Green followed the MAC regular-season championship by winning the league tournament and earning the MAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Falcons beat Ball State in a tense MAC championship game Sunday at Cochrane Stadium, their home field. BG and Ball State played to a 1-1 draw, couldn’t break the deadlock during 20 minutes of extra time, then the Falcons rallied from 3-1 down in penalty kicks to win 5-4.

The Bowling Green players guessed where they might go in the selection process, which is done regionally, and a few correctly thought Penn State would be their destination.

But the process was not without a few false starts. The announcements of Louisville and West Virginia garnered excited whispers at the Falcons’ watch party, but the Falcons didn’t have to wait much longer when Penn State’s name came across the television screens.

“A couple people on the team actually called Penn State, so it was almost funny because we were thinking about it,” BG midfielder Chelsee Washington said. “It was cool to see, but we all laughed with West Virginia because we’ve been there, we’ve played them before, and they’re a great team. We’re just blessed to have this opportunity and we’re ready to go.”

Fannon said he hoped to avoid a 9-hour or 10-hour bus ride to start the tournament, and the five-hour trip to Penn State is fairly easy by tournament standards.

The Falcons made a similar trip in terms of time two weeks ago to MAC rival Buffalo. BG won that game 5-0, and Fannon said Bowling Green will stick to a similar itinerary later this week.

“Obviously, the Buffalo trip we’ll try and match as closely as possible,” Fannon said, “including the score.”