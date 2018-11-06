Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
BGSU

BG women's basketball team falls in opener at Michigan State

Falcons have 3 players score in double figures

BLADE STAFF
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT
SPT-BGwomen22p-19

Bowling Green's Andrea Cecil, left, scored a game-high 19 points in the Falcons' season-opening loss Tuesday at Michigan State.

THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
Enlarge | Buy This Image

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team fell behind 10-0 in the first two minutes Tuesday and lost 99-69 to the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center in the season opener for both teams.

Jenna Allen led five Spartans in double figures with 17 points and 15 rebounds, Taryn McCutcheon added 16 points and 12 assists, and Nia Clouden chipped in 14 points. Sidney Cooks finished with 13 points and Shay Colley had 11 points and eight boards for Michigan State.

Andrea Cecil paced three Bowling Green players with 19 points, Morgan McMillen added 17, and Sydney Lambert had 14 points and five assists.

The Falcons didn’t score their first basket until the 7:56 mark of the first on McMillen’s layup. Bowling Green was able to trim the gap to 12-8 with 4:39 left in the quarter on McMillen’s 3-pointer. But Michigan State expanded the lead back to nine with 3:20 to go and started to pull away in the second thanks to a 21-10 spurt, including 8-0 and 8-2 runs, to take a 41-25 halftime lead.

The Spartans then started to roll in the third, using a 19-6 run in sprinting to a 60-31 lead. However, a 12-0 spurt bridging the third and fourth quarters brought Bowling Green to within 70-58 with 6:23 remaining on McMillen’s layup. However, the Falcons tired from there.

BG hosts Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stroh Center.

Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…