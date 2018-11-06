Toledo area man injured at Browns game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was knocked unconscious and has severe bleeding on his brain after someone punched him in the head outside FirstEnergy Stadium after Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game.
Joshua Hillabrand, 28, of Walbridge, roughly 6 miles from Toledo, is in critical condition at MetroHealth, according to police reports and his father, Kevin Hillabrand.
Father, son and several friends and business associates have season tickets in the Dog Pound, Kevin Hillabrand said.
“We’ve been going to games since 1987 and we’ve never had anything happen like this,” Kevin Hillabrand said in a phone interview from the hospital. “It’s sick. That’s my boy. “That’s my son. It’s devastating to see him like this.”
