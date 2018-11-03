With three big wins, Michigan is clear Big Ten favorite

ADVERTISEMENT

ANN ARBOR — Fool me once, shame on Jim Harbaugh. Fool me three straight games, look out, Ohio State.

Anyone still think the Big Ten favorite resides in Columbus?

Yeah, me neither.

In not looking ahead to next weekend’s trip to Rutgers, Michigan continued to live out its season-long revenge fantasy Saturday with a 42-7 washout of 14th-ranked Penn State at an electrified Big House, confirming for the moment there is the team in the winged helmets and everyone else.

Count ‘em up.

Wisconsin. Michigan State. Penn State.

Three ranked teams that vanquished Michigan a year ago. Three lights-out wins, by a combined Alabama-like margin of 101-27.

What planet is this again?

It was not long ago Harbaugh — recently named to the watch list for the Dodd Trophy awarded the national coach of the year — should have instead been up for a Dodd-Frank Consumer Protection Act honor for his well-earned reputation as a fraud in big games.

Now, he can’t lose them.

The No. 5 Wolverines in this one were a sledgehammer against a plastic toy mallet, relentless and ruthless, right up to a challenge by Harbaugh of a completed pass by the visitors with 3:13 remaining. Michigan was up 42-0. (For better or worse, the Harbaugh experience is back.)

“That was a really aggressive team out there in all phases,” Harbaugh said. “A really impressive Michigan football team.”

We’ll say.

I don’t mean to sound alarm down south, but where are the weaknesses? Where Ohio State has enough for the both of them — no defense, no run game, no edge — Michigan suddenly has turned into hell in cleats, the most complete team north of Tuscaloosa.

A big-time defense? Check. The best one in the nation. The Wolverines held a Penn State team averaging 41 points per game to all of 186 yards, after their 94-yard yield to Michigan State.

The other stuff? Yeah, about that. Regrettably for the rest of the conference, they have that now too. A year after setting offensive football back an epoch or two, Michigan has a championship-level quarterback — how about Shea Patterson’s on-the-move 23-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones? — a transformed line that wears opposing fronts into dust, and a star running back (Karan Higdon) who does the rest.

Harbaugh finally has the smashmouth yet balanced powerhouse he envisioned, winners of three consecutive against ranked opponents for the first time since 1997 and positioned to polish off its self-styled “Revenge Tour” on Nov. 24 at Ohio State.

It is too early to suggest a changing of the guard is in the works.

This is just one season and — small detail here — The Game still is to be waged. The showdown played on paper and the one contested on the field are two different things entirely. No matter the circumstances, Michigan fans will be justly wary. It’s only been since 2000 that the Wolverines won in Columbus.

Defensive end Chase Winovich, referring to the teams that beat Michigan last season, said: “I wanted our lunch money back and I wanted them to pay interest.” Well, that’s a lot of interest when it comes to Ohio State.

Still, with Michigan and Ohio State trending in opposite directions, one wheeling, the other wheezing, you have to like the Wolverines’ chances. Expect them to be a road favorite in the game for the first time since 2004.

More and more, it is looking like 2016 here, except headed for a different ending.

If you recall, the Wolverines that year climbed to second nationally but forayed outside Michigan just once — for a trip to Rutgers High — during their 9-0 start. They then proved a big house of cards when the stakes were highest, losing three of their final four games and cranking into high gear the narrative that Harbaugh couldn’t win the big one.

This year, Michigan is far more tested, with an even better defense — yes, it’s true — and a more capable quarterback leading a more diverse offense. The Wolverines are also rounding into good health. As if adding two major pieces at the trade deadline, top receiver Tarik Black returned against Michigan State from a broken right foot and defensive end Rashan Gary — the future first-round terror opposite Winovich — came back Saturday.

“I like where our team is at,” Harbaugh said.

Sometimes, it’s your year, and it feels like 2018 just might belong to Michigan.