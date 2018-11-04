Week 10 bowl projections for Toledo, Michigan, and Ohio State

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a month away from Decision Day for bowl season, and the picture is getting clearer as teams fall off the playoff radar week-by-week.

With the finish line in sight, here’s a look at where each local team could be headed.

Toledo: Bahamas Bowl. I still like this an eventual landing spot for the Rockets, who have played much better the past two weeks with big victories against Western Michigan and Ball State. If Toledo wins two of its final three and lands at 7-5 after the season, they could be the pick for Nassau. Without a pecking order, the MAC wants good matchups from its bowl games, and Toledo against a Conference USA team could be an attractive one for the league.

Ohio State: Rose Bowl. Nobody is exactly blown away by Ohio State at this stage — including and especially their own fans — but here is the thing: the Big Ten West is a mess. Northwestern is 5-4 overall and has the inside track for the Big Ten title game. Even if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan, two-loss, ratings-machine Ohio State is a lock for the Rose Bowl if Michigan goes to the playoff.

Michigan: Orange Bowl. The Wolverines will be a lock for No. 4 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, and deservedly so. Before the season, the stretch of Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Penn State seemed like a gauntlet, but Michigan went 3-0 without an issue. The Wolverines need only to take care of business the next two weeks before a massive game at Ohio State later this month. Michigan is a playoff certainty if it wins out.