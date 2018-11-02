Anthony Wayne continues winning ways, hammers Valley Forge

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Wayne’s dream season lives another week.

The undefeated Generals, off to the best start in school history, treated the home fans to one final victory at Schaller Memorial Stadium this year, sending Parma Heights Valley Forge into the offseason with a 56-0 trouncing in the first round of the Ohio Division II playoffs.

On a night second-seeded AW scored eight touchdowns, its defense might have been more imposing, limiting the visiting Patriots to 96 total yards, 62 of which came on the final possession of the game. Valley Forge was overmatched as soon it stepped on the field for warmups.

“What a great game plan by our defensive coordinator Brian Kahl,” Anthony Wayne coach Andy Brungard said. “He put it together, our kids played it, and they were very knowledgeable in what they do. It was a pretty incredible performance.”

Valley Forge, which had 1 rushing yard before the final two plays of the first half, didn’t get a first down until the three-minute mark of the second quarter. The Generals’ suffocating defense, led by senior linebacker Ben Allen, held the Patriots to minus-3 yards in the second half before a 62-yard drive in the game’s closing minutes.

VIDEO: Anthony Wayne’s Andy Brungard and Max Denman on first round playoff win

No. 7 seed Valley Forge (6-5) attempted three passes all night — one was completed for 9 yards, one was intercepted by Shane Williams, and one was incomplete. It was Anthony Wayne’s fourth shutout of the season.

“If the defense keeps performing like this, it’s going to be a tough time for opponents to score,” said AW quarterback Max Denman, who finished 11-of-19 for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

Anthony Wayne will play No. 3 seed Avon (10-1) on Friday at a yet to be determined site. Avon advanced by beating Springfield 49-14.

The Generals, ranked fourth in the state, scored on seven consecutive possessions, spanning the middle of the first quarter to the start of the fourth. They procured a 35-0 halftime lead thanks to four Denman touchdown passes. Max Bradfield hauled in two — 53 and 33 yards — and Bryce Boyer (17 yards) and Chase Alberts (29 yards) each caught one. Jacob Neumeyer provided the other score on a 34-yard run.

On the first play of the second half, Anthony Wayne’s Jacob Potkanowicz raced to the end zone on a 27-yard fumble return. Denman’s final touchdown pass of the night was a 10-yarder to Tanner Gill-Snow, and Jeremy Giesken ended the scoring on a 3-yard, fourth-quarter run.

“What a great feeling,” Brungard said. “The energy from our crowd, that’s hard to replace. It’s such a special feeling. Every senior got to step on the field tonight and experience a playoff win. That’s awesome.

“There were three kids tonight who scored touchdowns who are not starters that put in a lot of work this season. That was probably the most special for us. To see kids like Tanner Gill-Snow, Jeremy Giesken, and Chase Alberts trust the process over 10 weeks and now score in a home playoff game.”

The Generals racked up 363 total yards — 222 passing and 141 rushing. Bradfield had four receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Neumeyer carried the ball three times for 42 yards and a touchdown. Ezra Scott, Anthony Wayne’s 1,400-yard rusher, was slowed by a sore ankle and had 28 yards on seven carries.

A storybook year now inches closer to Stark County. The Generals have outscored their opponents 411-85 and won all 11 games by double digits. During the regular season, Anthony Wayne beat four playoff teams by a combined score of 145-59, including the top two seeds in Division III, Region 10: Tiffin Columbian and Clyde. The fewest points the Generals have scored all season is 31.

VIDEO: Anthony Wayne 56, Valley Forge 0

Brungard, who orchestrated Perrysburg’s defensive supremacy before taking charge at Anthony Wayne in 2016, has turned a sleeping giant into a Lucas County powerhouse. The Generals are 30-6 under his guidance and making history each season.

They authored a Cinderella story his first season by reaching a state semifinal as a No. 4 seed after a 7-3 regular season, they won their first conference championship since 1988 last season, and they became the first team in school history to finish a perfect 10-0 this year.

Before Brungard’s arrival, Anthony Wayne had one playoff appearance in a dozen years, winning 16 total games in the four years before he was hired. Now the playoffs are old hat for the Generals, who have qualified the postseason all three seasons with Brungard at the helm.

“It’s been awesome,” Denman said. “The coaches have been awesome. Everyone really adapted to the process, everybody trusts each other. I think the best thing is the relationships. I don’t know a single kid who doesn’t like each other.”

The senior class, a group of 26, won four games during its freshman season before helping provide the building blocks for a program that’s become a model for stability in northwest Ohio. Six of Anthony Wayne’s eight touchdowns in this one was scored by a senior. They end their careers with a 17-5 record in Whitehouse, victors of 10 in a row.

“It’s emotional to look back and think that it’s the final game,” Denman said. “Doing all this with my fellow seniors, it’s an emotional experience. But it’s awesome to end like this, it’s just a great feeling.”