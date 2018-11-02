Central routs St. John's in playoff opener, 35-0

ADVERTISEMENT

Six days to prepare for another crack at Central Catholic was not enough for visiting St. John’s Jesuit on Friday night, as the second-ranked Fighting Irish moved to 11-0 on the season with a 35-0 victory in a Division II first-round playoff game at Gallagher Stadium.

The win by the Three Rivers Athletic Conference champions followed a 27-0 Irish victory here against these same Titans (7-4) seven days earlier in the regular-season finale.

This time — after sputtering through a scoreless first quarter — Central Catholic broke the game open with 21 points in a span of 5:06 in the second quarter.

Irish senior quarterback Troy Durden paced the attack, rushing 23 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and completing 5 of his 11passes for 43 yards.

“I didn’t know that was all in five minutes, but when everybody does their job and executes, that’s usually what happens,” Durden said of the 21-point surge. “This is just one step to the goal, hopefully. The goal is to get to the state championship and win it.”

VIDEO: Central Catholic 35, St. John’s Jesuit 0

The Irish defense did the rest in what has been a superbly stingy season. Central Catholic, which has allowed just 47 points in 11 games and only 27 by the first-team defense, recorded its sixth shutout of the season.

“We worked really hard this week to prepare because we had to anticipate a lot of things that might happen,” Central coach Greg Dempsey said. “It was an intense week of defensive practice, and those guys just stepped up again. That’s a tough offense.

“It took us some time to get things going. From the second quarter on, we kind of turned it into single-wing football, and Troy Durden and our offensive line really stepped up.”

St. John’s, which averaged more than 300 yards passing through its first nine games of the season, was held to 197 passing and 33 rushing last week, and got less this time. The Titans were held to just 60 net yards, while the Irish rolled up 368.

“We didn’t try to think ahead to what they were going to do,” said Andrew Parker, a safety who is one of Central Catholic’s veteran leaders. “We stuck to our game plan. They made some adjustments that we didn’t see last game but, overall, we just executed and did what we had to do.”

St. John’s lost standout sophomore quarterback Brady Lichtenberg to a possible torn ACL knee injury 40 seconds into the second half. Lichtenberg, who came into the game with 2,955 yards and 31 touchdowns passing, was held to a 5-of-15 effort for 11 yards before leaving.

“I feel very sorry [for Lichtenberg],” Parker said. “All my condolences to him and his family. The kid is a great quarterback, and he’s going to be one of the best in the area next year, and his senior year.”

After a scoreless first quarter and having come up empty on its first four possessions of the game, the Irish broke the game open in the second quarter.

Durden’s 52-yard run set up his own 3-yard scoring run with 9:41 left in the half.

The Irish then capitalized on a major Titans miscue to make it 14-0.

A snap went through the hands of St. John’s punter Antonio Jeffries, who was downed at his 5-yard line.

Two plays later, Durden added his second 3-yard scoring run as Central Catholic extended its lead to 14 points with 6:53 left in the half.

The oppressive Irish defense then forced another Titans punt, after which Central Catholic started at midfield.

Sharif McGee started that drive with runs of 25 and 12 yards and, two plays later, capped the march on a 7-yard run as the Irish took a 21-0 lead with 4:35 left before halftime. McGee finished with 80 yards on 13 carries.

It appeared Central Catholic would have a fourth touchdown in the half with a minute remaining, when Jase Bowen outmaneuvered St. John’s defensive back Dimitri Mitsopoulos in the end zone on what would have been a 23-yard scoring pass from Durden. But Bowen was flagged for offensive interference to nullify that score.

“We missed a lot of key assignments [in first quarter], and we had to come back and make some corrections,” Durden said. “Basically, it was our first time playing with adversity, so it definitely showed what this team is made of. We came back from that, and we kept rolling.”

By halftime, the Irish had topped the Titans 210 to minus-7 yards in total offense.

Central added third-quarter scores from Jonzell Norrils on a 3-yard run, and from Durden, who capped his excellent effort with a 31-yard scoring run with 1:05 left in that quarter, necessitating a running clock.

The Irish will play Avon Lake (10-1), which beat Olmsted Falls 44-28, in other first-round action, in a regional semifinal next Friday at a time and site to be determined.