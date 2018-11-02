Playoff Roundup: Springfield makes early exit with loss at Avon

ADVERTISEMENT

AVON — Turnovers proved costly for visiting Springfield in a 49-14 first round Division II loss at Avon on Friday night. The Blue Devils were outscored 49-7 after scoring the game’s first touchdown.

Ryan Jones caught touchdown passes of 19 and 13 yards in the first quarter from Ryan Maloy for Avon (10-1). Maloy completed 12 of 23 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for three more scores.

Springfield (7-4) quarterback A.J. Gucciardo was picked off three times, once by Nick Erskine, who took it 31 yards the other way for a touchdown to make it 28-14.

Gucciardo finished 15 of 26 for 188 yards and one touchdown — a 28-yarder to Devin Johnson in the first quarter.

Johnson led all receivers with 115 yards on seven catches.

Avon’s final 21 points came off turnovers.

Division VI

Fairview 35, Gibsonburg 7

GIBSONBURG — Fairview jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and didn’t look back.

Quarterback Cade Polter connected on four touchdown passes, including a 69-yard strike to Luke Timbrook in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

Polter completed 18 of 33 passes for 222 yards. Timbrook led all receivers with 90 yards on four catches.

Brad Mendoza led Gibsonburg with 106 yards rushing on 27 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

Hillsdale 36, Northwood 6

JEROMESVILLE — Northwood saw its season end after being limited to 139 total yards of offense and held without points for the first three quarters.

Hillsdale’s Briar Funk scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 21 and 22 yards. Garrett Smith led the team with 153 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The Rangers (9-2) were led by Dalton Dempsey, who ran 15 times for 57 yards. He scored a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Hillsdale (9-2) outgained Northwood 408-139. The Rangers lost a pair of fumbles.

Michigan district finals

Division 2

Livonia Franklin 27, Bedford 25

LIVONIA, Mich. — Bedford was stopped at the 2-yard line as time expired as Livonia Franklin defeated the Kicking Mules in a Michigan Division 2 district final.

The Mules (6-5) trailed by 14 early in the fourth quarter. Christian Brown scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 15 yards, but both of Bedford’s point-after attempts were unsuccessful.

Brown finished with 123 yards on 20 carries.

Austin Malabanan ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Franklin improved to 7-4.

