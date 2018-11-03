Irish, Generals move on thanks to big nights from QBs

ADVERTISEMENT

One quarterback got it done with his arm, the other one with his legs.

But no matter how, Anthony Wayne’s Max Denman and Central Catholic’s Troy Durden shared one thing in common — both led their teams to blowout wins in the first round of Ohio’s football playoffs.

Here’s a look at the top individual performances from Friday’s games.

TOP PASSERS

MAX DENMAN, Anthony Wayne: The Generals kept rolling, and their quarterback was at the controls, throwing for five touchdowns while completing 11-of-19 passes in a 56-0 blowout win over Parma Heights Valley Forge. Denman totaled 222 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.

WATCH: Max Denman drops another dime into one of his receivers, this time its his tight end Bryce Boyer to extend the @AWHSFootball lead even more over Valley Forge#BCSNnation pic.twitter.com/u6mg5PbHWX — BCSN (@BCSNsports) November 3, 2018

TROY DURDEN, Central Catholic: Durden appears under this category based upon position alone — the senior did all of his damage on the ground, rushing for 196 yards and three scores on 23 carries. He did add another 43 yards on 5-of-11 passes just for good measure in the 35-0 win over St. John’s Jesuit.

POSTGAME: @ToledoCCHS_FB Senior QB Troy Durden chats about his offensive line's excellent play and how previous playoff experience helped his team advance past St. John's#BCSNnation pic.twitter.com/ilmRgSCUxr — BCSN (@BCSNsports) November 3, 2018

SHARIF MCGEE, Central Catholic: McGee, who led the Irish in rushing during last week’s win over St. John’s, added another TD to his resume in tonight’s win. He carried the ball 13 times for 80 yards in the playoff win.

WATCH: Sharif McGee barrels in from six yards out to make it a three-score game for @ToledoCCHS_FB against St. John's#BCSNnation pic.twitter.com/TUaUfVTktG — BCSN (@BCSNsports) November 3, 2018

A.J. GUCCIARDO, Springfield: The senior capped off his high school career with 188 yards and a TD in a 49-14 loss at Avon. He finished the season with 2,709 yards and 30 TDs.

WATCH: Gucciardo’s prep career ends in loss at Avon

TOP RUSHERS

KOBE MYERS, Whitmer: With the season on the line, Myers broke through for his second TD Friday night, giving him 98 yards on 19 carries and lifting the Panthers to a 20-17 win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange. He now has 570 yards and nine TDs this season.

Kobe Myers for the second time tonight finds pay dirt and puts @WHSPanthersFB in the lead with less than two to play!#BCSNnation pic.twitter.com/4A7dG1g7Ak — BCSN (@BCSNsports) November 3, 2018

CHRISTIAN BROWN, Bedford: Brown had a pair of touchdowns runs and finished with 123 yards on 20 carries for the Kicking Mules, who lost to Livonia Franklin 27-25. Brown ends the year with 1,395 yards and 18 TDs.

AUSTIN MALABANAN, Bedford: Malabanan led Beford with 161 rushing yards and two TDs on 16 carries. He ended the season with 932 yards and 13 scores.

WATCH: Time runs out on Bedford’s rally

LOGAN MURPHY, Whiteford: The Bobcats exited the playoffs earlier than anyone expected with a 28-6 loss to Reading, but Murphy managed to rush for 113 yards on 21 attempts, with 52 yards coming on a TD run. Murphy finished the season with 1,071 yards and 16 scores.

WATCH: Defending state champs ousted in second round

TOP RECEIVERS

MAX BRADFIELD, Anthony Wayne: Bradfield had four grabs for 103 yards and two scores in the first-round win. Bradfield now has 18 TDs on the season.

Max Bradfield outruns Valley Forge defenders and scores for the second time of the night, @AWHSFootball up big in the 2nd Half#BCSNnation pic.twitter.com/EcMvTmnkPY — BCSN (@BCSNsports) November 3, 2018

DEVIN JOHNSON, Springfield: Johnson caught his 18th scoring pass this season in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Avon. He finished with seven receptions and 115 yards, giving him more than 1,200 yards this season.

THERE HE IS AGAIN! Devin Johnson catches the laser from Gucciardo and takes it the rest of the way for six#BCSNnation pic.twitter.com/YwthMOPk0H — BCSN (@BCSNsports) November 2, 2018

DALAN LAYTON, Whitmer: Layton was a busy guy during the win over Olentangy Orange, catching 12 passes for 95 yards and a score.

WATCH: Late score gives Panthers playoff win