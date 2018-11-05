Archbold soccer teams streak into state final four

ADVERTISEMENT

In an extraordinary convergence of talent and fortune, the Archbold boys and girls soccer teams have reached the final four of the state tournament.

As an added bonus, fans of the Blue Streaks need to make only one trip to see both semifinal games.

In a flukier circumstance, both Archbold teams are matched up against Kirtland of northeast Ohio in a doubleheader Tuesday for berths in the Division III state championship games.

The upstart and unranked Archbold girls (15-1-4) will play the No. 2-ranked Hornets (14-2-0) at 6 p.m. at Sandusky High School. Then the eighth-ranked Archbold boys (20-1-0) will play unranked Kirtland (15-1-3) at 8 p.m.

“It's pretty special,” Archbold boys coach Sean Stewart said. “The boys and girls programs really support each other a lot. It's been nice during this tournament run where we've pushed each other. It's great for the school and the community that we're doing something special together.”

“It's amazing,” girls coach James Kidder said. “One of the great things about being in a small town is the amount of support we get. It's been tremendous.”

The Archbold boys have been giant slayers. The Blue Streaks have defeated the state’s No. 1-ranked team (Ottawa Hills, 2-1) and the No. 4 team (Independence, 3-0) in the tournament.

“We've been confident all year,” Stewart said. “Our only loss was to Ottawa Hills [2-0 on Aug. 27]. In that game, we felt we competed well and things just didn't fall for us. We knew after that game we could compete with anyone in the state. We know we are a dangerous team. I think we've been overlooked.”

The Blue Streaks have scored a total of 143 goals (6.8 per game) and have allowed only 14 (0.67 per game). Five players have scored 15 or more goals. Senior Josh Kidder and junior Elijah Zimmerman have scored 29 each. Senior Andrew Hogrefe has 27, and senior Clay Gerig and sophomore Trey Theobald each have scored 16.

Kidder, who earned first-team All-Ohio honors last season, holds school records for career goals scored (91), assists (69), and points (160).

“He really is a complete player,” Stewart said. “No matter where we put him, he will be the best player on the pitch. He's a great defender and his distribution has been fantastic. He drives our offense forward. When he gets near the goal, he can create and can score in a number of ways.”

Hogrefe scored a goal and added an assist in the win against Independence and also scored in the victory against Ottawa Hills, while Theobald had the game winner against the Green Bears.

Junior goalkeeper Noah Cheney also has been clutch, according to Stewart.

“Our defense does a great job. We're limiting teams to about four shots per game,” Stewart said. “But against these good teams, it's hard to shut them down for 80 minutes. So we need someone to come up big and Noah can do that for us.”

Stewart, who has been the program's only coach since he helped found it in 2010, has led the Blue Streaks to four district titles and two regional championships. Archbold reached a state semifinal in 2015, losing 1-0 to Canfield South Range.

“We hope we can both pull something off and make the community happy again,” Stewart said. “We're looking forward to it.”

The girls avenged their only loss of the year with a 1-0 win against Liberty Center to win the district title. Liberty Center had handed the Blue Streaks a 1-0 loss as the Tigers won the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title in the regular-season finale.

Archbold then beat No. 6-ranked Liberty-Benton 1-0 in a regional final. The Eagles ousted the Blue Streaks from the playoffs by the same score at the same point in the tournament last season.

“It was a lot of revenge,” Kidder said. “We had such high expectations. We've had our ups and downs. The injury bug hit. We had some ties where we should have won.”

The win against Liberty Center came with two of the team's starters, Dakota Stamm and Regan Ramirez, out of the lineup while competing for the cross country team. But one of the team's top players, senior Andi Peterson, returned after suffering from a stress fracture in her shin.

“Our girls were fired up that day,” Kidder said. “I don't know if anyone could have stopped us.”

Archbold has outscored the opposition 60-8. Junior Chloe Nofziger and Ramirez, a sophomore, are tied with a team-high 12 goals. Nofziger has 16 assists, while Ramirez has 13. Stamm has 10 goals, while Peterson has five.

Freshman goalie Reagan Kohler has played beyond her years.

“She doesn't play like a freshman keeper,” Kidder said. “She plays with such composure. She's calm and confident. Our back line has allowed very few opportunities.”

The girls last made it to a state semifinal in 2011, when they lost 1-0 to Shaker Heights Laurel in “hurricane conditions,” Kidder said.

“We have no reason not to be confident,” Kidder said. “We have been the underdogs all tournament. This is our time to execute.”

As a cherry on top, Kidder and his assistant coach, wife Jen, are the parents of Josh Kidder.

“It's so great that the kids are there for each other,” Kidder said. “That's an extra motivator. I think there could be nothing better than for both teams to get down to Columbus.”