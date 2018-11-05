Rogers star Zia Cooke commits to South Carolina

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogers High School girls basketball star Zia Cooke will continue her career next year at South Carolina.

Cooke announced her decision Monday at a special gathering at the Rams’ gym.

Hers was the most highly anticipated college decision ever by a Toledo girls player, ending a recruiting process that included Division I offers from over 60 college programs. She is currently ranked the No. 7 player in the country in class of 2019 by HoopGurlz.

Under coach Dawn Staley, a hall of fame player herself, the Gamecocks won the national championship in 2017 and reached the Elite Eight a season ago. Staley’s credentials were one reason Cooke chose her destination.

“What I’ve been telling everybody is ‘Why not be coached by the best if you want to be the best?’” Cooke said of Staley. “She’s actually played the game, she’s won a national championship, and I just felt like it was home for me. We have a great bond with each other. I know I can go to her about anything, and I already feel like I’ve known her for a while. I just knew it was the best school for me. I had the feeling and I went with my gut.

Cooke’s list of finalists also included Ohio State, Texas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Mississippi State, but two programs stood out most.

“I can’t lie, Louisville and South Carolina were neck and neck,” Cooke said. “It was neck and neck for a long time. I just made my decision. I prayed on it and I had to just go with my gut.”

Cooke, the 2018 All-Blade player of the year as well as a Division II first-team All-Ohio selection, led Rogers to a Division II state championship last March, the first for a Toledo girls team since 1981.

Cooke, a 5-foot-9 point guard, put on a performance for the ages in the Rams’ 51-37 title-game win over Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at Ohio State University’s Value City Arena, scoring 33 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

During her junior season, Cooke averaged 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.1 steals per game.

She will begin her senior season later this month having already scored 1,570 career points.

The past two summers she has been a member of the USA Basketball national Under-17 and U-16 teams that have won FIBA World Cup gold medals at international tournaments in Buenos Aires (2017) and Belarus (2018).