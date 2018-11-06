Archbold boys soccer team advances to D-III state title game with 3-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT

Archbold's Josh Kidder, left, scored twice as the Blue Streaks beat Kirtland 3-0 in a Division III state semifinal Tuesday at Sandusky. THE BLADE/KURT STEISS

Enlarge | Buy This Image

SANDUSKY — The Archbold boys soccer team will play for its first state title in program history after the Blue Streaks shut out Kirtland 3-0 in a Division III state semifinal Tuesday at Sandusky High School.

Eighth-ranked Archbold (21-1-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Kirtland (15-2-3) at halftime at Sandusky High School on a goal from Elijah Zimmerman with 12:38 left in the first half. Senior Josh Kidder then put it away with two goals in the second half for the Blue Streaks.

Kidder, who scored his team-leading 30th and 31st goals, made it 2-0 with 33:16 left in the second half. He added his second of the night with just 26 seconds left in regulation for the final margin.

Archbold had last reached a state semifinal in 2015. The Blue Streaks will play either Miamisburg Dayton Christian (19-2-1) or No. 6 Grandview Heights (16-2-3) in the D-III state title game at a time to be determined on Saturday at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus. Those schools meet in the other state semifinal Wednesday.

The Archbold (15-2-4) girls soccer team fell 1-0 to Kirtland. Lidia Rodin scored the game's only goal for No. 2 ranked Kirtland (15-2-0). Rodin scored on a free kick with 7:46 left in the first half. The Blue Streaks got to this point by upsetting sixth-ranked Liberty-Benton 1-0 in a regional final.