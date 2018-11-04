3 thoughts from OSU's win over Nebraska

ADVERTISEMENT

COLUMBUS — Coming off a bye week, Ohio State improved in certain problem areas (like the run game) but looked troublingly the same in others, as they topped Nebraska 36-31.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

1. The defense may be working with “stop-gaps” but needs to be better. Urban Meyer said after the game that as the team continues to deal with injuries, including to Jeffrey Okudah and Isaiah Prior, that they are still “stop-gapping” with lineups that are continuously changing. Add in a Jordan Fuller ejection, and in some ways it’s not surprising that there were still so many blown assignments and missed tackles. However, following a bye week, most people were expecting (or at least hoping) that this defense would look better, or at least not give up 450 yards to a two-win Nebraska squad. The bottom line is, even if they have all of their pieces, the Buckeyes’ schemes are still not great.

2. While the running game is improved the offense still needs more diversity. While J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber had breakout games, they were the only OSU players to rush for positive yardage on Saturday. Couple that with the fact that Dwayne Haskins had a down game by his own standards, and this team still has yet to put together a complete and diverse offensive outing— something that will have to change heading into the final three regular season games.

3. The offensive line came into this game with a chip on their shoulder and it showed. According to Weber, the offensive line was tired of hearing that the Buckeyes couldn’t run because of their breakdowns. They offered both Weber and Dobbins more openings than there had been in recent weeks, and the result was a positive step forward for both groups.