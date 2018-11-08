Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Where to watch, how to listen

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, right, leads the Buckeyes into a noon Saturday matchup with Michigan State.
Time and date: 12 p.m. Saturday
Location (stadium capacity): East Lansing, Mich.; Spartan Stadium (75,005)
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 33 degrees. There is a 10 percent chance of rain in the forecast.
Betting odds: Ohio State is a 3.5-point favorite.
How to watch and listen: The game will be televised on Fox, shown in Toledo on WUPW Channel 36. The radio broadcast will be live on the Ohio State IMG Sports Network, WTOD-FM 106.5 in Toledo.
How to stream: The game can be streamed on Fox Sports Go, and TuneIn Radio carries the Ohio State radio network.
