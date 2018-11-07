Need a good pickup for fantasy football? Try Cordarrelle Patterson

ADVERTISEMENT

Another week, another four NFL teams on their bye week. And next week there will be six teams off for the second time in three weeks.

That, and the injuries that have taken players out of action (Cincinnati’s A.J. Green, Seattle’s Chris Carson, San Francisco’s Raheem Mostert, Kansas City’s Sammy Watkins), is cause to scan the waiver wire for replacements.

If Detroit running back LeGarrette Blount is out there, take a chance on him. With Ameer Abdullah out of the picture, Blount could see more action, especially near the goal line.

Houston is one of those teams with a bye this week, but see if you can grab Texans running back D’Onta Foreman. He is getting close to returning from an Achilles injury, and the second-year back could make a splash if Lamar Miller fades.

New England wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has scintillating speed to threaten to score whenever he touches the ball. The Patriots are figuring out excellent ways to use him, and in many leagues, he now qualifies at running back.

Has someone in your league kept Dez Bryant stashed the entire season? After recently signing with New Orleans, the veteran wide receiver is a red-zone threat the remainder of the year.

Denver tight end Jeff Heuerman saw more targets last week after the trade of wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. The Broncos are also on a bye this week, but Heuerman could help you down the stretch.

We mentioned San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens as a waiver-wire pick last week, so check if he’s still out there. The 49ers will play the New York Giants and Tampa Bay in their next two games, and Mullens could continue his surprising start.

Start ’em

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota had a big day in the Titans’ win against Dallas and could be hitting his stride. The second overall pick in 2015 could be up for an air show against New England.

Seattle running back Mike Davis should step in for the injured Carson. Davis has been a workhorse and should get more opportunities.

Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette is expected to play this week, so get him in your lineup. T.J. Yeldon and Carlos Hyde will get touches, but bet on Fournette in his return.

Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick seems to have found a favorite receiver in Adam Humphries. Yes, Mike Evans is the top wideout on the team, but Humphries also has produced.

Make sure you make Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley active this week. He should produce in a high-scoring game against Cleveland.

Keep the faith with Browns tight end David Njoku against the Falcons. Njoku has been down lately but should rebound with targets from Baker Mayfield.

Sit ‘em

Dallas’ Dak Prescott should find the going rough against Philadelphia this week. Keep Prescott on the sideline, even though he’s been showing progress.

Since Miami will probably be playing catch-up against Green Bay, leave Frank Gore on your bench. Kenyan Drake will probably see the bulk of the work in the passing game.

Detroit running back Kerryon Johnson has been sliding, and Chicago has a very tough run defense. With Theo Riddick back, Johnson will have a smaller role.

New member of the Eagles Golden Tate will have a tough time against the Cowboys, who clamp down on slot receivers. Tate is also still learning the system.

Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb has been dealing with injuries and a lack of targets. Only use him as a flex if you have no other viable options.

Bench Seattle tight end Nick Vannett against the Los Angeles Rams. Vannett isn’t playing a healthy amount of snaps, and the Rams have given up only two touchdowns to tight ends this season.

