Deep Toledo team aims to end long NCAA tourney drought

Task No. 1 for the Toledo men’s basketball team this season is to find a way to replace the production of last season’s Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.

Tre’Shaun Fletcher did so many things so well for the Rockets last season, leading the team in points (18.1 per game), rebounds (8.0), and assists (4.3) and ranking in the top five in the MAC in each category, that he will be hard to replace.

The good news is virtually the entire supporting cast around Fletcher returns with a couple new transfers and an impact freshman that could find his way into the rotation.

Starters Jaelan Sanford, Nate Navigato, and Marreon Jackson are back as are key reserves Luke Knapke and Willie Jackson. Transfers Chris Darrington and Spencer Littleson will play big roles as will sophomore Dylan Alderson and freshman AJ Edu.

Two promising freshmen in Keshaun Saunders and T.J. Smith will redshirt this season.

WATCH: Jaelan Sanford previews Toledo basketball

As for replacing the production of Fletcher, it will have to be from contributions up and down the roster.

“I think it’s not going to be a single person,” Navigato said. “It’s going to be a team effort. Maybe one day it’s Dylan and Spencer filling in. Maybe one day it’s Chris or Willie. It’s not just going to be on one person’s shoulders. It’s going to be on the team and that’s what I think is the best part about it. We have a lot of pieces, so I’m excited about it.”

Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk is optimistic about this season and believes this can be a better team than last year’s, which finished atop the MAC West Division and made it to the league tournament championship game before falling to Buffalo.

“I think this is a team that is deeper,” Kowalczyk said. “I think last year’s team had so much togetherness and a great player in Tre’Shaun. I do think our player development was really good in the off-season. I think Marreon got better. I think Jaelan got better, Navi, Luke, and down the line, I think our players got better.

“Because of their improvement and because we are deeper and a little more versatile I like to think we are a better team. Now we need to have that show in close games like we did with Tre’Shaun.”

Seniors Sanford and Navigato are the team's leading returning scorers from last season at 16.3 and 12.2 points per game, respectively. Knapke averaged 10.8 points off the bench, while Marreon Jackson added 8.0 as a freshman and Willie Jackson averaged 7.6 in his first season after transferring from Missouri.

Toledo has shown the ability to score the ball and that should continue with a large percentage of its 2017-18 scoring back this season. One of the other qualities the Rockets will miss from Fletcher, however, is his natural ability to be a vocal leader. The Rockets will also count on a team effort to fill that void.

“Our biggest key is everybody stepping up vocally,” Willie Jackson said. “Game-wise and offensive-wise we’ve always been good, but we have to step up vocally and talk more and lead the younger guys.”

“Everyone has to know what their job is to do on the court,” Sanford added. “For me personally, I want to step it up a lot and be the leader of the team. I’m going to show everybody else that they can step it up as well to help.”

Toledo was picked to finish third in the MAC West this season in the conference's preseason poll behind Eastern Michigan and Ball State.

With Buffalo returning nearly everyone from its conference-title team and a large group of the top players in the conference returning from last season, the MAC season looks like it will be a grind. A year ago, the league finished 10th of 32 leagues in conference RPI.

“I expect it to be the best it’s ever been,” Kowalczyk said. “The RPI last season was the best it has ever been and 17 of the top 20 players are back. The teams that stay healthy and stay together and continue to get better will be there at the end and hopefully, that’s Toledo.”

Last season, the Rockets won 23 games and nearly returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1981. Fletcher was injured early in the MAC tournament and missed the championship game. Toledo has had all season to dwell on the loss and how close it came to breaking its long tournament drought.

“We were right there last year, and everybody knows that and everybody talks about that,” Navigato said. “It’s going to be up to us to see what we do with it and how hard we want to work and how much we want to get back to that championship and win it this time.”