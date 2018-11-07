Toledo's Vest puts his name in ink in Rockets' record book

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to seeing a win against a conference rival last Wednesday, University of Toledo football fans watched some history take place.

With a successful field goal in the Rockets’ 45-13 victory against Ball State, senior kicker Jameson Vest set the record for most field goals in program history.

Career field goal No. 69 allowed him to pass Rusty Hanna on the all-time UT list — not that Vest is counting.

“It sounds nice [being the all-time leader], but I’d lying if I said I have really reflected on it,” Vest said. “We still have three games left. I still have to keep that in mind that there is still work that needs to be done.”

Vest, from Peachtree City, Georgia, came into this season with 57 career field goals. Going into Wednesday’s game at Northern Illinois, he has made 12-of-16 tries this season, allowing him to pass Hanna, who connected on 68 field goals from 1989-92.

Toledo coach Jason Candle has often praised Vest for his work ethic and attention to detail in practice — and when he puts in extra time on the field away from practice.

“He’s a model of consistency,” Candle said. “I’d say from the guys have been around here the last four or five years, his approach to how he goes about his business each and every day is something you look at and admire. He handles that as well as anybody.

“It’s not uncommon for me to be sitting in the office well after everyone is gone from the building and hear a ball bouncing off of the side of the building and look out and he’s out there kicking.”

As a kicker, Vest is often on his own left to develop a routine that allows him to be sharp when he is called upon in games.

“I play a specialized position so my approach needs to be special,” Vest said. “I just look at that as like, if people aren’t looking at me like I’m weird and doing weird things then I’m probably not doing what I need to do.”

Candle knows it takes a unique approach to be successful as a kicker and Vest exemplifies that.

“Sometimes being a placekicker is a really cool thing and sometimes it’s a really lonely place,” Candle said. “The majority of the work is a lonely place too because your effort and your time is spent when no one is watching. He respects that he handles that really well.”

In an era in which the unpredictability of college kickers is a running topic of conversation on social media — Rockets opponents have made just 4-of-10 field goals this year — the UT head coach has confidence in Vest no matter the situation. Candle said he has complete trust in Vest even after he misses a kick.

“Nothing I can say is going to help him make a kick,” Candle said. “All I can do is put him back out there and let him know we believe in him and we trust him. Anything I can say to him after a made kick or a missed kick isn’t going to make much of a difference to him. He’s a pretty mentally strong guy, and you have to be to play the position and he’s been outstanding for us.”

Vest was a three-star recruit out of Our Lady of Mercy High School who threw for 1,058 yards and rushed for 998 yards and 26 total touchdowns as a senior playing quarterback.

Vest started as a freshman by making 19-of-27 kicks and has connected on 75 percent of his field goals in his career (69-of-92).

It’s been a long journey for Vest to become UT’s all-time field goals leader.

“There is definitely time to sit and think back on how long of a road it’s been and how it’s starting to come to an end, but I tend to not let that get ahead of everything else,” Vest said.