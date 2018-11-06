Walleye forward Ben Storm brings football mentality to the ice

ADVERTISEMENT

After dishing out a series of heavy blows in a fight Saturday at the Huntington Center, Toledo Walleye forward Ben Storm waved his arms up and down in the air,, imploring the capacity crowd to erupt further.

As Storm skated to the penalty box, he urged the Toledo fans to go bonkers at the sold-out arena. It wasn't unlike an NFL defensive lineman's celebration after registering a sack.

“Just trying to get the team going there … want to keep our energy level up,” Storm said. “I wanted to get the crowd into it.”

In a slightly different life path, it would have been the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Storm doing the sack celebration dance. Storm, who is in his first season with the Walleye, played football growing up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where he excelled as a defensive lineman and tight end.

After his senior season at Calumet High School in Laurium, Mich., Storm was named the All-UP Defensive Player of the Year.

“I loved football. I played all through high school. I loved the sheer physical contact of it,” Storm said.

The second youngest of nine children, Storm followed in the footsteps of his older brothers, Andy and Todd. Both went on to play football at Michigan Tech University.

Laurium also is the hometown of one of the most famous players in Notre Dame football history, George Gipp. After dying of pneumonia at age 25 in 1920, Gipp was the subject of Irish coach Knute Rockne's famous “Win One For the Gipper” speech.

WATCH: Ben Storm on why he came to Toledo

“That's our claim to fame,” Storm said. “It's just a tiny little town. There's a lot of snow up there. Everybody plays hockey. That was my No. 1 sport. I always wanted to play college hockey. I was going to play football at Michigan Tech, but then I got a scholarship to play hockey.”

As good as Storm was on the football field, NHL scouts also had taken notice of his physical makeup and potential.

“I've always been in the taller category for my age group,” the 24-year-old said.

Just a few months after signing to play at St. Cloud State University, Storm was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

“Coming from such a small town, not too many kids get that opportunity,” Storm said. “I knew there was a bit of a chance. [The draft day] was on a Saturday, and I didn't want to get too hyped up. I went to golf a round with my buddies. One of my brothers was at a restaurant and saw my name on the TV screen. He took a picture of it and sent it to me. I checked my phone and Colorado had called me. All of the sudden my phone blew up.”

Storm went on to have a four-year college career at powerhouse St. Cloud State. In 121 games, he produced four goals, 13 assists, and 72 penalty minutes, and helped lead the Huskies to three NCAA tournament berths. As a senior captain in 2016-17, Storm had four assists and 29 penalty minutes in 29 games played.

Storm made his pro debut with Colorado's American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio in 2017. He then played his first full pro season in the ECHL with the Colorado Eagles, who he helped lead to a Kelly Cup title last season.

In 69 regular-season games as a rookie with the Eagles, Storm tallied eight goals with 19 assists, racking up 140 penalty minutes. Storm caught the eye of Walleye coach Dan Watson, who signed him in the offseason.

“Storm is a big body,” Watson said. “Ben brings a winner's mentality. He has the ability to change momentum in a game with his physicality.”

Storm already has shown his potential impact with 18 penalty minutes in nine games, including two fights.

“I'm not going out there to prove I'm tougher than any other guy,” Storm said. “I just go out there to battle for teammates and this organization. Once in a while, I'll get into a scuffle. That is the way it goes. Sometimes, it's the heat of the moment. I'm trying to get the team going. I do what I can to contribute to our team.”

Watson also praised Storm for also his work ethic and hockey intelligence.

“He is extremely reliable because of the detail he plays with,” Watson said. “He has good habits, is a strong kid, and plays the game the right way. He loves to learn and is an unbelievable teammate. I'm excited to see his growth this season.”

Storm, who has one goal and one assist so far, said he came to Toledo for its reputation as a winner. The Walleye (7-1-1) have won six in a row, lead the Western Conference, and are second in the ECHL overall with 15 points. Storm is just one of a large number of new faces on the roster that has jelled faster than most expected.

“We have come together as a tight-knit group quick to start the season,” Storm said. “I'm definitely happy with how it's going. All the talent and work ethic is in place here. It has exceeded my expectations. The size of the crowd and how rowdy that it gets gives us energy on the bench.

“The end goal is to finish with a win at end of the year. That is why I came to Toledo. I got a taste of what it is like to win it all. I want to bring that to Toledo.”