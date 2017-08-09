Levis Commons Fine Art Fair returns

Now in its 13th year, the Levis Commons Fine Art Fair will bring more than 100 artists, both local and from across the nation, to the outdoor retail center on Aug. 19 and 20.

Artists will showcase and sell their creations in a variety of media, including fiber, painting, ceramics, photography, mixed media, and glass. Local participating artists include Paul Brand, Matthew Richards, Timothy Hacker, Aaron Bivins, and Wanda Zuchowski-Schick.

The juried show, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 19 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 20, will also feature artists from Michigan, Indiana, Florida, and Texas.

Other activities include a free children’s activity area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, an event organized by Toledo School for the Arts students. The TSA Artisan’s Guild will also offer a sale of student art.

The Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., in Perrysburg, also has about 50 businesses, and more than a dozen restaurants.

The show is one of six organized by the The Guild of Artists & Artisans, a non-profit organization founded in 1970 in Ann Arbor. The guild also puts on the annual Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. Organizers estimate that about 35,000 people visit the Levis Commons show every year.

For more information, go to theguild.org/fairs/levis-commons.

■ At next Thursday’s Art Loop, the monthly art circuit organized by the Toledo Arts Commission, local artist Mary Jane Erard will host a class on pet portraits in soft pastels from 6 to 9 p.m.

The class, hosted at the Art Supply Depo on South St. Clair Street, is keeping with the theme of the loop, Dog Days of Summer + Cats.

Erard will be joined by artist Isaac Klunk, who will draw pet caricatures for $5 on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you miss this class by Erard, she will hosting plenty more pastel workshops at both Art Supply Depo locations, including this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Oct. 7, from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., and on Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classes can be found at artsupplydepo.com/toledo-workshops, or at artsupplydepobg.com for the Bowling Green location.

For more information on the monthly art loop, call 419-720-6462, or go to theartscommission.org.

■ River Raisin National Battlefield Park is offering a woodworking demonstration from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the park, 1403 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Woodsmith Jim Crammond will host the demo.

The park also has a Native American clay pottery class by artist Paula Doherty from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19 for kids ages 6-12. Spots can be reserved by calling 734-243-7136.

For more information on the park and its services, go to nps.gov/rira.

■ A retired museum director is one of the speakers this month for the Lakeside Chautauqua Lecture Series.

M.J. Albacete, who retired in 2014 as the executive director of the Canton Museum of Art, will speak at four different sessions about “Art of the World: An insider’s View.”

During each talk, he will provide details on the history and restoration of important structures in history: King Tut’s tomb at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 21, the Parthenon at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 21, the Sistine Chapel at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 22, and the Statue of Liberty at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 22.

For more information about the lectures, email education@lakesideohio.com.

■ This weekend is the 6th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival, from noon to 9 p.m., Aug. 13, at the corner of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in South Toledo.

Artist participation is free and artists can choose to set up at the festival up to the day of the event. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the non-profits Nuestra Gente Community Projects and The Providence Center.

For more information, email lindaparra@nuestragentecommunityprojects.org or call 419-283-0581.

