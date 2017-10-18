Sofia Quintero celebrates Day of the Dead

One of the 10 altars in this year’s Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center in Toledo’s Old South End will pay tribute to one of its own, David Cuatlacuatl, the center’s art coordinator who died in an August car crash.

An exhibit of 10 altars at the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center will recognize Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a national holiday in Mexico that celebrates the life of deceased family members and friends. Enlarge

The center’s largest annual fund-raiser will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4, and will include Latin food and drink, entertainment, and tours of the exhibition in the Jose Martinez Memorial Galeria at 1222 Broadway.

It is one of two exhibitions in the region to recognize Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a national holiday in Mexico that dates back more than 3,000 years.

Cuatlacuatl, who came to the United States from Cholula, Puebla, Mexico, when he was a young boy, will be celebrated with an altar put together by his family and staff members at the Sofia Quintero center, that will include some of his art and the sweet rolls he loved from a local Mexican bakery, said Elizabeth Snyder, the center’s events coordinator. His mother, Angela Telez, will make her famous cactus soup, and his brother, Federico Cuatlacuatl, is emceeing the event, she said.

In Mexico, Dia de los Muertos finds members of the Mexican community honoring their loved ones who have died by building altars.

About 10 local artists or families will create altars in the gallery like Cuatlacuatl’s with items that honor the memory of a family member, friend, or idol, in anticipation of the one day a year they believe the spirits of their loved ones are permitted to travel to Earth.

“They believe it’s a long journey, so they will put out the person’s favorite food,” said Joe Balderas, gardening and building administrator for Sofia Quintero. “You try to find something that’s the centerpiece. If your grandmother rode her bike everywhere, that bike could be the center of the altar, and everything would be decorated around that. If it’s a photograph, you decorate around that. Anything that brings memories of that person.”

The Detroit Institute of Art is displaying 18 altars created by local artists in its ‘Ofrendas: Celebrating el Dia de Muertos’ exhibit through Nov. 12. Enlarge

Even though the day itself (Nov. 2) is close to Halloween, don’t confuse the two, Balderas said. Dia de los Muertos is about celebrating someone’s life, not mourning or fearing death, he said. In Mexico, community members also celebrate at a person’s gravesite with food and entertainment.

Recently, the altars have become tools of artistic expression, and sugar skulls, colorfully decorated skeletons, are often included in the creations.

“The altars are very personal, symbolic, and we usually see two types, the traditional altars, and the very artistic altars,” Balderas said. “Usually, some artists will draw pictures of skeletons and they are doing playful things. I tell people, ‘if you are allowed to come to the land of the living one day a year, you are going to be doing some fun stuff.’ “

The exhibition will remain open by appointment through Nov. 17. For more information or to purchase tickets to the fund-raiser, call 419-241-1655.

Also celebrating the cultural tradition is the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., which opened an exhibition of 18 altars created by local artists chosen by a committee of DIA staff and members of the local Mexican community.

Ofrendas: Celebrating el Dia de Muertos, is open through Nov. 12.

The altars were constructed inside the gallery from materials that include clay, wood, found objects, paper cutouts, flowers, sugar skulls, and candles. In addition to family members, they honor artists Jose Posada and Frida Kahlo, women who participated in the Mexican revolution, historic Detroit jazz venues, and those with Alzheimer’s.

For more information, go to dia.org/​art/​exhibitions, or call 313-833-7900.

■ Artistic Halloween happenings in the area include:

Thursday’s downtown art loop organized by the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo with a theme of Haunted Harvest from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The night will include artist pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, live music, and costumes. Glass artist Sten Neuber will be doing a glass blowing demo at Gathered Glassblowing Studio, 23 N. Huron Street. For details, goto theartscommission.org.

Several local and regional artists will be among the vendors at the Glass City Paracon, held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Owens Community College audio/​visual building, 30335 Oregon Rd., including Roger Golba, who will sell glass witch balls, painter Greg Justus, who will have Day of the Dead art for sale, and Lindsay Myers, who creates hand-crafted jewelry. For more details, go to the event’s Facebook page or call 419-346-8499. To buy tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com.

They aren’t necessarily Halloween themed, but it is dark. The Toledo Museum of Art has scheduled more flashlight tours in its galleries. They will start at 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Oct. 26 and 27. Meet in the Little Theater between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. For details, go to toledomuseum.org.

