Jeep supplier workers get layoff advice

When the Jeep Cherokee line goes silent at the Toledo Assembly Complex this week, more than 3,700 local workers will find themselves out of a job. For most, it’s temporary — production at the Jeep plant is expected to ramp back up before year’s end — but for others it will be permanent.

Production of the Jeep Cherokee at the Toledo Assembly Complex will end this week.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has said it will temporarily lay off 3,200 employees in Toledo as it shifts Jeep Cherokee production to a plant in Illinois and prepares the Toledo Assembly Complex to make an all-new Jeep Wrangler. Each of those affected workers is expected to return, but the callbacks aren’t expected to begin until the year’s fourth quarter.

Another 550 jobs are being permanently eliminated from suppliers.

“It’s a really challenging time for so many of our members,” said Bruce Baumhower, president of United Auto Workers Local 12. “Of course our Jeep guys know they’re coming back in the fall, but we have suppliers who built only Cherokee components so they're closing permanently. We have other suppliers who were Wrangler suppliers but didn’t win business for the new Wrangler so they're closing permanently.”

The union hosted officials from the state of Ohio and the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development in informational sessions on Monday and Wednesday to offer employees tips on filing for unemployment benefits, what to expect from those benefits, and what services are available from the county to help displaced workers in their upcoming job search.

A similar program will be held in the plant today, officials said.

“We’ve had a lot of members over the years who get jammed up on unemployment,” Mr. Baumhower said. “We’ve been doing this all week, and the people who attended said they really learned a lot. We don't want anybody to lose unemployment benefits.”

Between state unemployment benefits and a supplemental unemployment benefit paid by Fiat Chrysler, Jeep workers will collect about 95 percent of their take-home pay while laid off. Employees being laid off from suppliers are eligible for unemployment compensation but not the supplemental unemployment benefits.

On the positive side for workers whose jobs are being eliminated is that more than 1,000 supplier jobs are expected to be created as work on the new Wrangler ramps up.

Tonia Saunders, planning and development manager with the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development, said OhioMeansJobs Lucas County can offer training and educational assistance, help on resumes and cover letters, interview coaching, and a bevy of other job search initiatives.

“The bigger picture is really trying to help them to cope with the layoff and to implore them to utilize the available sources to make it a smooth transition for them,” she said.

The county is working with Dana Inc. and Detroit Manufacturing Systems, both of which will soon open plants in central Toledo, to screen potential employees. The two firms together expect to hire around 520 employees. The county also works with other employers, including some who are on site conducting interviews.

