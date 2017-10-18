BGSU celebrates homecoming

BOWLING Green State University’s homecoming was so much more than the game itself. It was a reunion of alumni, supporters, students, and friends.

Delano Sanders, left, Drew Ashby-King, and Jamal Niles attended this year's Spirit Group Alumni Homecoming tailgate before Bowling Green's game against Ohio University. The Blade/Katie Rausch

Mascots Freddie and Frieda Falcon were out and about, and the campus was filled with the university’s colors of orange and brown for the tailgate parties and more all weekend.

The Changing Lives for the World comprehensive campaign was among the highlights. A dinner program included stories from students, faculty, and alumni, tours of the renovated University Hall and Moseley Hall, and music.

Campaign committee co-chairman Larry Benz welcomed everyone. BGSU president Mary Ellen Mazey spoke of the importance of advancing society through education. More than $107 million has been raised for the comprehensive campaign, which has a goal of $200 million.

THE second annual Re-tie the Red Ribbon event at SeaGate Convention Centre raised more than $25,000 for the Ann Wayson Locher Memorial Fund for HIV Care through the University of Toledo Foundation or HIV patient services not met by other agencies or programs. Ann Wayson Locher, a clinical nurse specialist, visionary, advocate, and educator, opened the first free and anonymous HIV testing site in northwest Ohio in 1985 and in 2000 formed the Ryan White Program at the medical center that offered comprehensive, community-based health care for all people infected with HIV/​AIDS.

The more than 100 attendees enjoyed dinner and entertainment by the Kim Buehler Quartet and DJ Shawn Turner as they celebrated the HIV/​AIDS program.

THE second annual FinnFest fund-raiser at Handmade Toledo raised $32,000 in honor of Jason Finn, a Toledo resident paralyzed in a 2016 boogie boarding accident.

The event was held through the national nonprofit group Help Hope Live to raise funds for Mr. Finn's continued recovery and therapy.

The event included grazing, raffles, silent and live auctions, live music, and T-shirts for sale.

Jeni Belt, Jason's girlfriend, said the community support has also encouraged Mr. Finn to form a local spinal cord injury support group.

Kudos to the committee: Ms. Belt, Sarah Skow, Mechelle Zarou, Liz Wargo, Christine Parks, Mandy Lambert-Lyons, Kali Finn, Therese King, and Gretchen DeBacker.

WEST SIDE Montessori celebrated the opening of its newest building. It includes a gymnasium and art and music rooms. A first peek reception included the unveiling of a child-centered artistic piece, designed by Danielle Fisher-Snyder.

Seen were Helen McMaster, Sean and Carolyn Savage, Dr. Jay Jindal, Dr. Jeff Stephens and Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, Gary Whitacre and Bonnie Rankin, Scott and Margy Trumbull, Dr. Chris and Kelly Riordan, Pratima Nambiar, Seth and Amanda Metzger, and many others.

Lynn Fisher, head of school, and board chairman Dr. Bethanne Snodgrass welcomed everyone to the dedication ceremony the next day. Russ Decker, deputy director of Ohio Emergency Management Agency, congratulated West Side Montessori on building the first tornado saferoom in an Ohio school. Alumnus C.J. Leonard took the inaugural basketball dunk in front of students and parents.

Ken Musch of Mosser Construction; Daniel Ebert of the Collaborative; Matt Krause and Pat Moomey, the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency; Dave Koenig of Fifth Third Bank, and representatives from the Springfield Fire Department were among the attendees.

The school celebration is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with student performances, free-throw contests, Toledo Zoo animals, face painting, art and classroom activities, and a barbecue dinner. Fireworks will be at 8:15 p.m.

