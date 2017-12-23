Saturday, Dec 23, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Barbara Hendel

ON THE TOWN

Holiday parties galore

By BARBARA HENDEL  | BLADE SOCIETY EDITOR
Published on
  • SOC-teadance16p-1

    Craft elves Sarah Brown, 16, of Toledo; Kate Hopkins, 16, of Ottawa Hills; and Madison King, 16, of Toledo pose at a Christmas tea dance at the Toledo Club.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-teadance16p

    Santa Claus (Paul Jakubowski), and Bellamy Stetson, 3, meet during a Christmas tea dance at the Toledo Club in Toledo, Ohio.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-TCCsing12p-1

    Greg Fess leads the holiday sing-a-long at the Toledo Country Club.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • SOC-TCCsing12p

    From left: Andrew Byars, Adrienne Byars, 8, Helen Byars and Chey Call sing Christmas songs during the holiday sing-a-long at the Toledo Country Club in Toledo.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • SOC-TCCsing12p-2

    Kevin Bylsma plays the piano during the holiday sing-a-long at the Toledo Country Club.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • SOC-TCCsing12p-3

    Santa gives Cary and Dave Wise a candy cane during the holiday sing-a-long at the Toledo Country Club in Toledo.

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
  • SCC-GabelFamily-jpg

    The Gabel family from left: Cheaney, Piper, Sarah, Brandon, and Tenley with Santa during Breakfast With Santa at Sylvania Country Club.

    THE BLADE
  • SCC-SantacroceFamily-jpg

    From left: Ashely, Enzo, Illaria, Ornella, and Dino Santacroce during Breakfast With Santa at Sylvania Country Club.

    THE BLADE
  • CARANOR-ladies1-jpg

    Deb Normand and Liz Fowler at the Children's Christmas Party with Santa at Carranor Hunt Club.

    THE BLADE
  • StMATT-Santareads-jpg

    Joe Schulte as Santa reads the story of Jesus’ birth to the children during the St. Matthews Episcopal Church Santa Breakfast.

    THE BLADE
  • StMATT-ElfPic-jpg

    Bridgit Bailey poses as an elf during the St. Matthews Episcopal Church Santa Breakfast.

    THE BLADE
  • CARANOR-Dad1-jpg

    Steve and Stevie Nitschke at the Children's Christmas Party with Santa at Carranor Hunt Club.

    THE BLADE
  • CARANOR-Sisters-jpg

    Cammie, left, and Annie Nitschke at the Children's Christmas Party with Santa at Carranor Hunt Club.

    THE BLADE
  • ELVES-costumeup-jpg

    From left: Dayna Stewart, Rob Stewart as Santa, Pete Millon, and Veronica Millon at the The Order of The Elves 25th year celebration of giving at Toledo Country Club.

    THE BLADE
  • SOC-brandywine17p-21

    Kaylee Sandwisch, 5, of Woodville meets with Santa Claus (Jim Johnson, of Maumee) at the Brandywine Country Club on Dec. 17.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • ELVES-NewElf-jpg

    New Elf Tiffany Cavanaugh at the The Order of The Elves 25th year celebration of giving at Toledo Country Club.

    THE BLADE
  • SOC-brandywine17p-22

    Tyran Taylor, 4, of Toledo, with Santa Claus (Jim Johnson, of Maumee) at the Brandywine Country Club.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • SOC-brandywine17p-23

    Zara Wray, 1.5, left, and her brother Rocco (cq) Wray, four months, of Monclova have an eventful encounter with Santa Claus (Jim Johnson, of Maumee) at the Brandywine Country Club.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
  • boysgirls13p

    Cameron Rios, 8, left, joins other kids in pulling on a large lever in a tug-of-war during the 126th Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Annual Trustee Christmas Party Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo. Executive Director David Wehrmeister said that the two-night-long event features two of their branches per evening, with about 600 children attending per night. In addition to playing at the Imagination Station, kids were also given gift bags by trustees after the party.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • boysgirls13p-1

    Kids stream inside to play during the 126th Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Annual Trustee Christmas Party.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • boysgirls13p-2

    Richard Moore, 9, left, dances on the musical piano during the 126th Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Annual Trustee Christmas Party.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • boysgirls13p-3

    Devan Turski, the Assistant Unit Director of the South Unit, left, jokes with Ashley Cutcher, 12, center, while Adri Arquette, 12, talks with another attendee during the 126th Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Annual Trustee Christmas Party.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • boysgirls13p-4

    Children line up for their turn on the balancing bike as Robbie Whitt, 12, takes it for a spin during the 126th Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Annual Trustee Christmas Party.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  • boysgirls13p-5

    Jaqlynn Harris, 9, center, shows Rocky the Rocket how to dance during the 126th Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Annual Trustee Christmas Party.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
Ho, Ho, Ho. Santa’s helpers made several stops throughout the holiday season of caroling, gifts, food, and spirits.

Merry Christmas!

