Holiday parties galore

Cameron Rios, 8, left, joins other kids in pulling on a large lever in a tug-of-war during the 126th Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Annual Trustee Christmas Party Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo. Executive Director David Wehrmeister said that the two-night-long event features two of their branches per evening, with about 600 children attending per night. In addition to playing at the Imagination Station, kids were also given gift bags by trustees after the party.

The Blade/Katie Rausch

