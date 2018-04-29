Sunday, Apr 29, 2018
Barbara Hendel

ON THE TOWN

Temptations tribute supports the Valentine

By BARBARA HENDEL  | BLADE SOCIETY EDITOR
Published on
  SOC-motown21p-14

    The Temptations perform during the gala Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Valentine Theatre in Toledo.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p

    Bill and Amy Wolff during the annual gala Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Valentine Theatre in Toledo.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  Barb-hendel-Mug-barbara-jpg-21

  SOC-motown21p-1

    Jim and Kathy Flynn during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-2

    Eva Algarin during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-3

    Doug and Kim Kearns during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-4

    Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates and Judge James D. Bates during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-5

    Tia Baulckim and Chris Baulckim during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-6

    Rob and Marlene Nitshke during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-7

    From left: Sonny Greeno, Cheryl Greeno, Crystal Darnell, and David Darnell during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-8

    From left: Jeff Schiller, Mickey Schiller, and Bob Kervin during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-9

    John and Callie Jacoby during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-10

    From left: Lynn Fruth, Karen Fruth, Kelly Oliver, and Jason Oliver during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-11

    From left: Donna Owens, Clare Gorski, and Jane Kervin during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-12

    The Temptations perform during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-13

    From left: John Lewis, Pegg Lewis, Jenny Brunner, and Rick Brunner during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-15

    From left: Charlene Gilbert, Pariss Coleman, and Traci Watkins during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-motown21p-16

    From left: Bill Dwier, Mary Ann Dwier, David Miller, and Judy Miller during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-mix20p-1

    Ardenia Jones and Cleveland Henderson attended The Mix Beacon Friday, April 20, 2018, at Fort Industry Square in Toledo. The event was presented by the Arts Commission.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p

    Kevin and Judy Kwiatkowski attended The Mix Beacon at Fort Industry Square.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p-2

    Lauren and Matt Rowland attended The Mix Beacon at Fort Industry Square in Toledo. The event was presented by the Arts Commission.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p-3

    Owner of Holey Toledough Chris Ritter, left, and Jen Wakefield served up doughnuts at The Mix Beacon.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p-4

    Rachel and Matt Freeman attended The Mix Beacon.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p-5

    Bill Aviler, left, and Shelby Gardner attended The Mix Beacon at Fort Industry Square.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p-6

    Adrian Acebedo, left, and Barbara Chappell during the Arts Commission event at Fort Industry Square.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p-7

    Erika Contreras and Keith May attended The Mix Beacon at Fort Industry Square.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-mix20p-8

    Laura Mason, left, Trisha Jambor, and Erin Liedigk attended The Mix Beacon.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-the-mix

    Morgan Sopko and Charles Miller at The Mix Beacon presented by the Arts Commission.

    THE BLADE/BARBARA HENDEL
  SOC-mix20p-9

    Gretchen DeBacker, left, and Sarah Skow at the Arts Commission event.

    The Blade/Katie Rausch
  SOC-the-mix-1

    Julie Beckert and Morgan Sopko at The Mix Beacon presented by the Arts Commission at Fort Industry Square.

    THE BLADE/BARBARA HENDEL
  SOC-make-a-wish07p

    Lionel Brock during the Make-A-Wish gala at Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-make-a-wish07p-1

    From left: Don Majchrowski, Cherie Chatreau-Grifo, Lauren Weghorst, and Doug Kelly during The Make-A-Wish 2017 BIG Wish Gala at Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-make-a-wish07p-2

    From left: Dave Spotts, Christine Spotts, and Juli Miller during during the Make-A-Wish gala at Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-make-a-wish07p-3

    Kathy May and her son Carter, 11, of Coldwater, Ohio, during the Make-A-Wish gala at Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
  SOC-alfredo21p

    Alfredo and Lucinda Horna at Alfredo's School of Dance in Toledo.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
MOTOWN tunes filled the air for the Valentine Theatre’s 19th Anniversary Gala, A Temptations Revue, featuring former Temptations lead singer and Grammy winner Barrington “Bo” Henderson.

Performing with Henderson were Larry Johnson, Michael White, Steven Wood, and native Detroiter Terry Horn.

With sparkly blazers and shoes and fancy choreographed dance steps, the group took the audience for a stroll down memory lane as they performed “Beauty is Only Skin Deep,” “Just My Imagination,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and more. It was cause for many in the audience to dance in their chairs and sing along.

Before wrapping the show, Mr. Henderson said: “We have to love each other. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all. God Bless the USA!”

A standing ovation ended the performance.

A decadent dessert buffet by So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries and a martini bar were on offer before the concert, followed by dancing on stage with the musicians.

Jori Jex, executive director, said more than 1,000 performances have taken place in the Valentine since it reopened in 1999. KeyBank was recognized as the presenting sponsor, and other sponsors and patrons were thanked.

Board chairman Brian Brown touted the theater as the gem in the center of downtown Toledo’s revitalization and thanked supporters including Gretchen and Mark Zyndorf, who were not able to be there.

Mingling were Jane and Bob Kevern, John and Callie Jacoby, Pariss Coleman and Dr. Traci Watkins, Clare Gorski, Prosecutor Julia Bates and Judge James Bates, Dorothy and Carroll Ashley, Susan and Tom Palmer, Bill and Amy Wolff, Mike Bell, judges Norman and Connie Zemmelman, Mac and Tong Rafati, Dr. Jenny and Rick Brunner, Lynn and Karen Fruth, David and Judy Miller, Donna Owens, Kathy and Jim Flynn, Brad and Lisa Lay with daughters Brittany and Bridgette, and event chairman Kim Kearns and husband Doug Kearns.

About $80,000 was raised for building maintenance and educational outreach.

THE Mix BEACON: Toledo's Best Party presented by the Arts Commission at Fort Industry Square was hopping with creative types and art aficionados in celebration of Toledo's creative community.  The about 475 guests enjoyed incredible edibles from Balance Pan-Asian Grille, the Adams Street Cafe, The Beirut Restaurant, Fowl and Fodder, Rasa Restaurant and Bar, Yer Mom's House of Eats, 7 Little Cupcakes, Holey Toledough, Maddie and Bella Coffee Roasters, and Marco's. Creative cocktails were from Heidelberg Distributing Co. and Toledo Spirits.  Party-goers roamed from room to room as the the Overton Project, Los Aztecas, Rhyta Musik, Amelia Airhearts, and many more musicians played peppy tunes. Awing guests were performers including the Bird’s Eye View Circus and Hula Hoop artist Sidney Parker and art by Tim Ide and Wave Garden. An auction curated by Tara Outten offered one-of-a-kind pieces by local artists. Many ladies eyed the jewelry. Capturing the scene was PhotoBoothLive.

Getting a quick peek were artists Robin Schultes and Patrick DuBreuil, before they headed to the Fuller Art House for the opening of  Lourdes University student Kiley Schroyer’s senior exhibition.

Amid the crush of the crowd were Fritz and Pam Rudolph, Jr., Mona Shousher, Mary and Rick Anderson, Leslie Chapman, Chris and Ann Kozak, Kathleen Merrill, Tom and Laura Baird, Jim Moore and Dr. Tim Valko, Sandra Hylant, John and Julie Payeff, Kelly Kessler, Joe Pinciotti, Jeannie Hylant and Tom McHugh, Maggie Kaser, and Scott and Molly Thompson. The $22,000 raised supports the Arts Commission’s programs including Young Artists at Work, Art Loop, Creative Placemaking, and more. Participating visual artists and performing artists were paid a total of $10,685.  Bravo to event chairmen Gretchen DeBacker and Julie Beckert and the volunteers, staff, and presenting sponsors ProMedica and the Ohio Arts Council, with support from Aly Sterling Philanthropy!

MAKE-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana’s BIG Wish Gala presented by RMF Nooter at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons, Perrysburg, raised $180,000 to grant 22 wishes for children suffering life-threatening illnesses.

Emcee Christina Williams of WTVG-TV, Channel 13, welcomed everyone. The 420 guests dined on a tasty dinner and shopped the silent and live auctions, but the focus was on the cause. Guest speaker Karen Culler shared a powerful story about how her daughter benefited from the wish granted.

Thanks went to Linda Chaney, the Volunteer of the Year; Sue Hoover of ProMedica, Medical Professional of the Year, and Buckeye Broadband, Corporate Volunteer Partner of the Year.

ALFREDO and Lucinda Horna of Alfredo's Studio of Dance are bidding farewell to Toledo and their longtime friends. He has been in business for more than 48 years. I met him many moons ago when I was a fellow ballroom dance instructor, and his fabulous talent was apparent. The studio has been the No. 1 ballroom dance studio in northwest Ohio for 30-some years, said Mrs. Horna. They are moving to Savannah, Ga., to be with family, enjoy sunny days and warm weather, and teach part time at a country club. They will be missed!

THE 144th KENTUCKY Derby is slated for May 5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. If you are attending, please let me know. Perhaps we can meet up with you for photos.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's Society Editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

