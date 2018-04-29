Temptations tribute supports the Valentine

From left: Sonny Greeno, Cheryl Greeno, Crystal Darnell, and David Darnell during the annual gala at the Valentine Theatre. THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH

MOTOWN tunes filled the air for the Valentine Theatre’s 19th Anniversary Gala, A Temptations Revue, featuring former Temptations lead singer and Grammy winner Barrington “Bo” Henderson.

Performing with Henderson were Larry Johnson, Michael White, Steven Wood, and native Detroiter Terry Horn.

With sparkly blazers and shoes and fancy choreographed dance steps, the group took the audience for a stroll down memory lane as they performed “Beauty is Only Skin Deep,” “Just My Imagination,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and more. It was cause for many in the audience to dance in their chairs and sing along.

Before wrapping the show, Mr. Henderson said: “We have to love each other. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all. God Bless the USA!”

A standing ovation ended the performance.

A decadent dessert buffet by So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries and a martini bar were on offer before the concert, followed by dancing on stage with the musicians.

Jori Jex, executive director, said more than 1,000 performances have taken place in the Valentine since it reopened in 1999. KeyBank was recognized as the presenting sponsor, and other sponsors and patrons were thanked.

Board chairman Brian Brown touted the theater as the gem in the center of downtown Toledo’s revitalization and thanked supporters including Gretchen and Mark Zyndorf, who were not able to be there.

Mingling were Jane and Bob Kevern, John and Callie Jacoby, Pariss Coleman and Dr. Traci Watkins, Clare Gorski, Prosecutor Julia Bates and Judge James Bates, Dorothy and Carroll Ashley, Susan and Tom Palmer, Bill and Amy Wolff, Mike Bell, judges Norman and Connie Zemmelman, Mac and Tong Rafati, Dr. Jenny and Rick Brunner, Lynn and Karen Fruth, David and Judy Miller, Donna Owens, Kathy and Jim Flynn, Brad and Lisa Lay with daughters Brittany and Bridgette, and event chairman Kim Kearns and husband Doug Kearns.

About $80,000 was raised for building maintenance and educational outreach.

THE Mix BEACON: Toledo's Best Party presented by the Arts Commission at Fort Industry Square was hopping with creative types and art aficionados in celebration of Toledo's creative community. The about 475 guests enjoyed incredible edibles from Balance Pan-Asian Grille, the Adams Street Cafe, The Beirut Restaurant, Fowl and Fodder, Rasa Restaurant and Bar, Yer Mom's House of Eats, 7 Little Cupcakes, Holey Toledough, Maddie and Bella Coffee Roasters, and Marco's. Creative cocktails were from Heidelberg Distributing Co. and Toledo Spirits. Party-goers roamed from room to room as the the Overton Project, Los Aztecas, Rhyta Musik, Amelia Airhearts, and many more musicians played peppy tunes. Awing guests were performers including the Bird’s Eye View Circus and Hula Hoop artist Sidney Parker and art by Tim Ide and Wave Garden. An auction curated by Tara Outten offered one-of-a-kind pieces by local artists. Many ladies eyed the jewelry. Capturing the scene was PhotoBoothLive.

Getting a quick peek were artists Robin Schultes and Patrick DuBreuil, before they headed to the Fuller Art House for the opening of Lourdes University student Kiley Schroyer’s senior exhibition.

Amid the crush of the crowd were Fritz and Pam Rudolph, Jr., Mona Shousher, Mary and Rick Anderson, Leslie Chapman, Chris and Ann Kozak, Kathleen Merrill, Tom and Laura Baird, Jim Moore and Dr. Tim Valko, Sandra Hylant, John and Julie Payeff, Kelly Kessler, Joe Pinciotti, Jeannie Hylant and Tom McHugh, Maggie Kaser, and Scott and Molly Thompson. The $22,000 raised supports the Arts Commission’s programs including Young Artists at Work, Art Loop, Creative Placemaking, and more. Participating visual artists and performing artists were paid a total of $10,685. Bravo to event chairmen Gretchen DeBacker and Julie Beckert and the volunteers, staff, and presenting sponsors ProMedica and the Ohio Arts Council, with support from Aly Sterling Philanthropy!

MAKE-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana’s BIG Wish Gala presented by RMF Nooter at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons, Perrysburg, raised $180,000 to grant 22 wishes for children suffering life-threatening illnesses.

Emcee Christina Williams of WTVG-TV, Channel 13, welcomed everyone. The 420 guests dined on a tasty dinner and shopped the silent and live auctions, but the focus was on the cause. Guest speaker Karen Culler shared a powerful story about how her daughter benefited from the wish granted.

Thanks went to Linda Chaney, the Volunteer of the Year; Sue Hoover of ProMedica, Medical Professional of the Year, and Buckeye Broadband, Corporate Volunteer Partner of the Year.

ALFREDO and Lucinda Horna of Alfredo's Studio of Dance are bidding farewell to Toledo and their longtime friends. He has been in business for more than 48 years. I met him many moons ago when I was a fellow ballroom dance instructor, and his fabulous talent was apparent. The studio has been the No. 1 ballroom dance studio in northwest Ohio for 30-some years, said Mrs. Horna. They are moving to Savannah, Ga., to be with family, enjoy sunny days and warm weather, and teach part time at a country club. They will be missed!

THE 144th KENTUCKY Derby is slated for May 5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. If you are attending, please let me know. Perhaps we can meet up with you for photos.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's Society Editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.