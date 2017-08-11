Luckey man dies after crash in Perrysburg Township

A Luckey man died Friday after a crash in Perrysburg Township.
Carl Miller, 74, was driving east on Dowling Road around 1 p.m. Friday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Dowling and McCutchenville roads, according to a release from the patrol.
Reese Brossia, 29, of Pemberville, struck Mr. Miller’s car, taking both vehicles off the road and into a ditch. Mr. Miller died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Mr. Brossia was uninjured in the crash.
