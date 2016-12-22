UT women attack the basket to beat Detroit

The perimeter shots were not falling for the University of Toledo basketball team on Wednesday night at Savage Arena, so the Rockets made a point to attack the basket and relied on their depth to pull out a 72-66 win over Detroit Mercy.

Toledo (9-2) shot just 2-of-18 from the 3-point line, but tweaked their offensive strategy to exploit mismatches down low and drive into the lane. In doing so, the Rockets finished with a 46-28 advantage on points in the paint.

“That’s what we kept talking on the bench,” UT coach Tricia Cullop said. “The one thing I decided on was that we were going to take it to the rim, especially as physical as it was. We were either going to make it or go to the free throw line and that happened a lot. I thought it benefited us to be very physical and go to the rim.”

Freshman Mariella Santucci led Toledo with 15 points, while Janice Monakana and Kaayla McIntyre added 13 points each.

“We really emphasized before the game that when we had an isolation opportunity to take advantage of it,” Cullop said. “Mariella has such a great IQ. She really read the situations well. I thought she really did a nice job of keeping us calm tonight during some moments that we really needed baskets. That says a lot when we are counting on a freshman to do that.”

Brianne Cohen led Detroit (4-7) with 17 points, Anja Marinkovic added 12 and Rosanna Reynolds scored 11.

The Rockets got big contributions from two players off the bench — Sara Rokkanen in the first half and McIntyre in the second half.

Rokkanen scored all eight of her points in the first half, including the only two 3-pointers that Toledo made in the game.

“I thought Sara Rokkanen was a big lift in the first half,” Cullop said. “Sara has worked very hard. She put herself through an hour workout after the Notre Dame game. She’s been doing that after every game to keep herself ready for nights like this, so that when her opportunity came, she would be ready.”

McIntyre was a solid option inside for the Rockets and scored nine of her 13 points in the second half.

“I know I'm not the main focus on offense,” McIntyre said. “But I know that when my team needs me they will give me the ball and I have to finish it for them.”

Cullop said this was a game where it was nice to rely on the team’s depth. The Rockets got 31 bench points in the game.

“One reason why were were so excited about our depth this season was because of nights like this,” Cullop said. ”You are going to have these. As much as you don’t want to have them, you are going to have a night where you don’t shoot the ball well. Sometimes it’s more than one player and that happened to us tonight. But the thing that I absolutely love about this team is that we can go down the bench and find someone that can hit.”

Toledo was tied 19-19 after the first quarter and took a 36- 30 lead into halftime after a quick 7-3 run over the final three minutes of the second quarter.

The Rockets never trailed in the second half, but had their lead cut to two points at 46-44 with 3:48 left in the third quarter. A quick 6-0 run helped pad the lead and Toledo stretched the lead to as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Toledo will now have a holiday break before returning to action Dec. 31 at home against Ball State. At 9-2, the Rockets have navigated a tough non- conference schedule well and because of that believe they are prepared for Mid-American Conference play.

“It feels good to go on break with a win,” McIntyre said. “I know when we come back we have a big game ahead of us, so we will just get in a little work over the break and come back focused. I think we had pretty good non-conference play. We played some pretty good teams and I think we have set the tone for our conference play and we will just see how it goes from there.”

