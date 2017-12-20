BG football signees for 2018

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University football team has signed eight players to National Letters of Intent as of 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Here is a look at the eight players who have signed with the Falcons.

■ Caleb Biggers was a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association first team at Calvert Hall College High School in Maryland, where he also earned a berth in the Crab Bowl.

Biggers, whose older brother David plays for Hampton, had 37 tackles and two interceptions as a junior. He is also a talented track athlete whose best marks as a junior were 6.97 seconds in the 55-meter dash and 18-2.5 in the long jump.

■ Deandre Fitz-Henley was a two-way player for Clearwater Central Catholic High School, which lost in the Florida 3A state semifinals to the No. 1 team in the state, Hollywood Chaminade. He ran the ball 22 times for 160 yards and two TDs while catching one pass for 10 yards this season; defensively he finished with 149 tackles including 19.0 TFL and 4.0 Sacks.

As a junior he had 101 tackles, including 11 for loss and four sacks to earn All-Pinellas County first team honors and a berth on the Class 3A All-Florida second team. His sophomore season, Fitz-Henley had 124 tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks along with five passes broken up to earn All-Pinellas County second team.

■ James Harris is a defensive back who this fall was named team MVP Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Fla. In his junior season he was named All-Broward County 8A-6A second team by Miami Herald.

In his junior season of track, Harris posted bests of 6-2.75 in the high jump, 17-3 in the long jump, and 46-4 in the triple jump.

■ Antwuan Johnson made 36 tackles in eight games at Huber Heights Wayne High School in suburban Dayton. His tackle totals included one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in leading the team to a 7-4 overall record and 3-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference East record and first-round berth in the OHSAA Division I playoffs.

As a junior at Dayton Dunbar High School, he had 129 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and five forced fumbles. Johnson was named All-Southwest District second team in Division IV that season. His sophomore year, Johnson played at Springfield High School in Dayton and had 69 tackles, earning a spot on the All-GWOC Central Division second team.

■ James Lachey was named Division VI defensive player of the year at Grandview Heights High School as a defensive tackle. The son of former Ohio State lineman Jim Lachey, James Lachey also was an All-Ohio first team choice in D-VI and was All-Central District first team and defensive player of the year in D-VI for the district.

Lachey finished with 82 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks, 1 interception — which he returned for a touchdown — as well as three passes broken up, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Lachey started the season at tight end but also played running back and quarterback; he carried the ball 123 times for 762 yards and 14 TDs while catching 10 passes for 209 yards and a TD. It’s worth noting that his high school, Jason Peters, played tackle at BG from 1990-94.

■ John O'Brian is a 2017 Detroit News First Team All-State pick for Division 3-4 after starting on both offensive and defensive lines for the Orioles. He also was an AP All-Michigan honorable mention for Division 3-4 this year.

O’Brian was a three-time All-Capital Area Activities Conference Red Division first team choice on the offensive line.

■ Brad Papez is a four-year starter on the offensive line at Timberland High School in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville, Mo.. This past season he had 15 pancake blocks while adding 39 tackles on defense.

Brad Papez began this season ranked No. 13 on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Super 30; at season's end he was named All-Missouri third team in Class 5 after earning third team honors as a junior.

■ Jake Papez, the twin brother of Brad Papez, was an all-purpose player 2017. Jake Papez ran the ball four times for 62 yards while catching 17 passes for 251 yards and two TDs. On defense he had 17 tackles, and he also served as the Wolves punter, with 32 kicks for 1,121 yards. Jake Papez began this season ranked No. 19 on St. Louis Post-Dispatch Super 30, and after the season he was named All-Missouri third team in Class 5.

Last season Jake Papez caught 13 passes for 378 yards, an average of 29.1 yards per catch, and four TDs after switching from wide receiver to tight end midway through season.

