National Signing Day: Area recruits sign, colleges add top players

It’s a huge day in college football as the sport’s inaugural early signing period allows the best high school players from the area and nation to put pen to paper to confirm where they’ll be playing next fall.
Ohio State and Michigan are in on nationally competitive classes — OSU’s is currently ranked No. 1 by 247Sports while Michigan’s is 12th — while Toledo and Bowling Green have put together two of the best classes in the MAC.
Locally, St. John’s Jesuit four-star recruit Dallas Gant was one of the first players to sign with Ohio State Wednesday, and The Blade player of the year will begin his college journey next month after finishing classes at the high school yesterday.
The University of Toledo is putting together the finishing touches on its class, a group that includes Springfield offensive lineman Tyler Long.
Two local players signed with Eastern Michigan this morning — offensive lineman Brian Dooley of St. John’s and defensive lineman Mikey Haney of Maumee.
St. John’s also has a third Division I signee in lineman Austin Beier, who signed with Minnesota.
Central Catholic boasts two signees in linebacker Dallas Fields, who signed with Miami (Ohio), and lineman De’Marko Craig, who signed with Youngstown State.
In addition, Anthony Wayne defensive lineman Cole Ragan has signed to join the Air Force Academy, while Lake tight end Dylan O’Quinn has signed with Cincinnati.
Recruits can sign through Friday as part of the early signing period, then a second period opens Feb. 7 for those who don’t put pen to paper today. That has resulted in a hectic month of December for most programs, and what happens next, meanwhile, becomes anyone’s guess.
A list of players confirmed the schools that have signed national letters of intent to join the Toledo, Bowling Green, Ohio State, and Michigan football teams.
Toledo Rockets signees
QB Carter Bradley, 6-3, 208, Jacksonville (Fla.) Providence
QB Cross Wilkinson, 6-3, 205, Wheeling (W.Va.) Wheeling Park
WR Jalin Cooper, 6-4, 180, Medina, N.Y.
TE Alex Morgan, 6-5, 245, Pickerington (Ohio) Central
OL Sam Baker, 6-3, 285, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Admiral Farragut
OL Nick Carey, 6-7, 290, Novi (Mich.) Catholic Central
OL Lavel Dumont, 6-4, 270, Tampa (Fla.) Wharton
OL Conor Head, 6-3, 261, Richfield (Ohio) Revere
OL Tyler Long, 6-4, 289, Holland (Ohio) Springfield
DE Jamal Hines, 6-2, 216, Cincinnati Princeton
DE Jake Hudson, 6-2, 236, Mission Viejo (Calif.) Saddleback Community College
DE Desjuan Johnson, 6-3, 240, Detroit East English Village Prep
DE Terrance Taylor, 6-4, 214, Chicago Phillips Academy
DT Devan Rogers, 6-2, 285, Sidney, Ohio
LB Dan Bolden, 6-1, 218, Cincinnati Colerain
LB Dyontae Johnson, 6-2, 191, Detroit Cass Tech
DB Nate Bauer, 6-1, 185, Akron Hoban
DB Caleb Sutherland, 6-0, 190, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
Bowling Green signees
QB Bryce Veasley, 6-4, 230, West Bloomfield, Mich.
RB Rico Frye, 5-9, 210, Cartersville, Ga.
WR Noah Massey, 6-3, 215, Houston (Texas) Westfield
WR Julian Ortega-Jones, 6-2, 195, Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley
WR Onyx Smith, 6-0, 196, Cibolo (Texas) Steele
TE James Lachey, 6-4, 230, Grandview Heights, Ohio
TE Jake Papez, 6-5, 230, Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland
OL Joe Maxwell, 6-5, 290, Florence, Ala.
OL John O’Brian, 6-5, 240, Charlotte, Mich.
OL Brad Papez, 6-6, 265, Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland
LB Deandre Fitz-Henley, 5-11, 230, Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic
LB Antwuan Johnson, 6-1, 230, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
DL Jevon Henderson, 6-4, 265, Centerville, Ohio
LB Brandon Perce, 5-11, 220, Rochester (Minn.) Community College
LB Devin Ruffin, Jr., 6-1, 225, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North
DB Caleb Biggers, 5-11, 184, Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall
DB James Harris, Jr., 6-1, 165, Pompano Beach (Fla.) Blanche Ely
P Cooper Lee, 6-1, 195, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College
Ohio State signees
QB Matthew Baldwin, 6-3, 195, Austin (Texas) Lake Travis
RB Master Teague, 5-11, 210, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman
RB Brian Snead, 5-11, 200, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood
WR Kamryn Babb, 6-1, 189, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers
WR Cameron Brown, 6-1, 175, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers
WR Jaelen Gill, 6-1, 182, Westerville (Ohio) South
WR L’Christian “Blue” Smith, 6-6, 205, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
TE Jeremy Ruckert, 6-6, 240, Lindenhurst, N.Y.
OL Matthew Jones, 6-4, 315, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall
OL Max Wray, 6-6, 289, Franklin, Tenn.
DL Antwuan Johnson, 6-2, 305, Brenham (Texas) Blinn College
DL Tommy Togiai, 6-3, 290, Pocatello (Idaho) Highland
DL Taron Vincent, 6-2, 285, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
DL Alex Williams, 6-7, 250, Pickerington (Ohio) North
LB K’Vaughan Pope, 6-2, 210, Dinwiddie, Va.
LB Dallas Gant, 6-3, 225, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit
LB Teradja Mitchell, 6-2, 243, Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan
CB Sevyn Banks, 6-1, 180, Orlando (Fla.) Jones
CB Tyreke Johnson, 6-1, 191, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity
S Marcus Hooker, 6-0, 185, New Castle, Pa.
S Josh Proctor, 6-2, 190, Owasso, Okla.
Michigan signees
QB Joe Milton, 6-5, 220, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia
RB Hassan Haskins, 6-1, 207, Eureka, Mo.
RB Christian Turner, 5-11, 185, Buford, Ga.
FB Ben VanSumeren, 6-3, 232, Essexville (Mich.) Garber
TE Ryan Hayes, 6-7, 262, Traverse City (Mich.) West
TE Mustapha Muhammad, 6-4, 244, Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point
TE Luke Schoonmaker, 6-6, 229, Hamden (Conn.) Hamden Hall
OL Jalen Mayfield, 6-5, 275, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central
DL Aidan Hutchinson, 6-6, 258, Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child
DL Taylor Upshaw, 6-4, 240, Bradenton Fla.
DL Julius Welschof, 6-6, 253, Miesbach, Germany
LB Cameron McGrone, 6-1, 225, Indianapolis Lawrence Central
DB Sammy Faustin, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.
DB Gemon Green, 6-2, 175, DeSoto, Texas
DB German Green, 6-2, 178, DeSoto, Texas
DB Myles Sims, 6-3, 173, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake
