BG women blown out by Miami

OXFORD, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team suffered a 92-64 loss to Miami in a Mid-American Conference game Saturday at Millett Hall.

Northview High School graduate Kendall McCoy made five 3-pointers on the way to 25 points, as the RedHawks made 13 3s in the contest.

Sydney Lambert, pictured in a game earlier this season, scored 15 points for Bowling Green State University, but the Falcons lost their 10th consecutive game Saturday. BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH Enlarge

Sydney Lambert made four 3s and had 15 points to lead the Falcons (10-17, 2-14 MAC), and Andrea Cecil added 10 as BG suffered its 10th consecutive loss.

McCoy was one of 11 different players to score for Miami (18-9, 10-6), which had four players finish in double figures. Besides McCoy, Lauren Dickerson and Leah Purvis each scored 17 points, and Dickerson added eight assists and three steals.

Savannah Kluesner scored 10 points for the RedHawks.

Miami used 14-2 run fueled in part by a pair of 3s by McCoy to lead 17-7 at the 6 minute, 29 second mark of the first quarter. The RedHawks led by as many as 13 in the quarter and carried a 30-20 lead into the second.

Baskets by Caterrion Thompson and Jane Uecker helped BG cut its deficit to 33-24 early in the second, but a 3 by Kayla Brown pushed Miami’s lead back into double digits. From that point, the RedHawks led by as many as 20 and were up 48-32 at halftime.

Bowling Green managed to trim the margin to 12 at several different points in the third but came no closer, with Dickerson making a 3 just before the buzzer to make it 69-53.

Miami scored the first seven points of the fourth, and the Falcons never trimmed their deficit under 30 points. The RedHawks led by as many as 30 before settling on the final margin.

Bowling Green will host its final game of the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Akron.