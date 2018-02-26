Men's college basketball capsules: Feb. 27

Men

Bowling Green at Ohio

■ Time: 7 p.m.

■ Records: Bowling Green is 16-13, 7-9 Mid-American Conference; Ohio is 12-16, 5-11 MAC

■ TV: ESPN3

■ Radio: 100.7 FM

■ Series: Bowling Green leads 78-65

■ Notes: The Falcons will play a critical league game at the Convocation Center. While the Falcons cannot claim a first-round bye in the MAC tournament, they currently hold the No. 8 seed and would clinch a first-round home game with a victory. Ohio is two games behind BG in the standings and part of a four-team ninth-place logjam. … The Falcons claimed a 66-50 win Jan. 30 against the Bobcats at the Stroh Center. … Ohio has won its past three home games and is 10-5 at home this season. … Freshman Teyvion Kirk leads the Bobcats in scoring (15.7 points per game) and is second in rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.0). … Bowling Green counters with freshman Justin Turner, who leads the team in scoring (15.7 points) and is fourth in rebounding (3.7) and second in assists (2.7). … Since an injury kept him out of the game at Ball State, Springfield High School graduate Demajeo Wiggins has averaged 14.8 points and 13.4 rebounds in his past five games thanks to double-doubles in every one. … Bowling Green finishes the regular season at home Friday against Buffalo.

Toledo's Luke Knapke slams home 2 of his 17 points in a loss at Ball State. Toledo plays at Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Blade/Kurt Steiss Enlarge

Toledo at Northern Illinois

■ Time: 8 p.m.

■ Records: Toledo is 20-9, 12-4 MAC; Northern Illinois is 12-17, 5-11 MAC

■ TV: ESPN3

■ Radio: 1370 AM; 92.9 FM

■ Series: Toledo leads 45-28

■ Notes: With a win or a Ball State loss, Toledo would clinch the outright West Division title. UT has a two-game lead over Ball State with two games left to play. The Cardinals beat UT twice, so they would have the tiebreaker. The Rockets already have secured a bye in the MAC tournament. … Toledo is coming off a 89-76 win Friday against Central Michigan, earning its third 20-win season under head coach Tod Kowalczyk. … Senior Tre’Shaun Fletcher is top 10 in the MAC in scoring, rebounding, and assists. He averages 19.0 points (tied for second), 8.2 rebounds (fourth), and 4.2 assists (sixth) per game. … Junior Jaelan Sanford is seventh in the MAC in scoring at 16.7 points. … Toledo is 14th nationally in 3-point shooting at 40.5 percent. … The Huskies are 10-3 at home, including an overtime win against MAC leader Buffalo. … Sophomore Eugene German leads the MAC in scoring at 20.5 points. Junior Levi Bradley adds 14.3 points and a team-high 5.0 rebounds per game.