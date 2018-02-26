Sharp 7: Weekly sports quiz features Big Ten action

Michigan's Derrick Walton Jr., left, looks at the trophy as he and teammates celebrate after defeating Wisconsin in the 2017 Big Ten tournament title game. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Sharpen your sports wits with The Blade’s “Sharp 7,” a weekly trivia quiz designed to test your knowledge on a variety of subjects in the sports world. Today’s focus is on the Big Ten basketball and hockey tournaments, which all begin this week.

1. The men’s basketball tournament begins this Wednesday, with the championship game taking place Sunday. In years past, the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament has ended on Selection Sunday. Why is this year’s tournament being played a week earlier than usual?

2. Only once has the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament championship, which receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, also won the NCAA title. What school is the only Big Ten team to win the NCAA title in the same season it won the Big Ten title?

3. There have been two instances where the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament champ has been forced to vacate those titles because of NCAA violations. What were the two teams that had to vacate their Big Ten tournament crowns?

4. Turning to the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, it has been held in Indianapolis for 20 of its 23 seasons. But the tournament has been played at three different sites in Indy. What three venues in Indianapolis have hosted the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament?

5. Which school has won the most Big Ten women’s basketball tournament titles?

6. Turning to the Big Ten hockey tournament, this season the tournament will be played at “campus sites” for the first time after two different venues have hosted the tournament in its previous four seasons. What two arenas have hosted the Big Ten hockey tournament?

7. The birthday “kicker” for Feb. 26: What former Ohio State football player was born on this day in 1930? He was a “triple threat” who was All-Big Nine first team on offense in 1950, then named first team All-Big Ten on defense in 1951.

Answers

1. This year’s Big Ten men’s basketball tournament begins one week earlier than usual because it is being played at Madison Square Garden. Next week “The Garden” will host the Big East Tournament, as it has in the week before the NCAA Tournament since 1983.

2. In 2000 Michigan State won both the Big Ten Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament title.

3. In 1998, the first season of the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan won the title but later was forced to vacate that championship. And in 2002 Ohio won the Big Ten title, but later was forced to vacate that crown as well.

4. The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament has been played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in 1995-96, the RCA Dome from 1997-99, and Conseco Fieldhouse (which was renamed Bankers Life Fieldhouse) in 2000, then 2002-12, 20014 and 2016-17.

5. Purdue has won the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament nine times, more than double the four titles second-place Ohio State has won.

6. The Big Ten hockey tournament was played at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., in 2014 and ‘16, and it was played at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit in 2015 and ‘17.

7. Former Ohio State football standout Vic Janowicz, who won the 1950 Heisman Trophy, was born on Feb. 26, 1930.

