MAC women's basketball power rankings

The Mid-American Conference women’s basketball schedule is coming down to the final two games for each team, with the MAC Tournament a week away.

This week’s power rankings will look at the tournament possibilities, focusing on how high — or how low — each team can rise or fall in the standings in the next week. We’ll also spotlight the key games left on the schedule.

And instead of ranking the teams by divisions, I will make my predictions on the three levels of the tournament: First Round Byes, First Round Home Games, and First Round Road Games. And yes, I realize in many cases these “predictions” are already decided.

So without further ado, here are the latest MAC power rankings for women’s basketball.

First Round Byes

1) Central Michigan (23-4, 15-1 MAC) — The Chippewas sit in the catbird seat entering the final week of the regular season. CMU has clinched a first-round bye, and the Chips will finish no lower than second. Their one-game lead over Buffalo is potentially tenuous, but a home win over a surging Ball State team and a road victory at Toledo, a tough place to play, would lock up the top seed (Last week: 1 West).

2) Buffalo (23-4, 14-2 MAC) — The good news for the Bulls is that they are guaranteed a first-round tournament bye. UB cannot finish lower than second because it wins a tiebreaker with Ball State. But the Bulls need some help to catch Central Michigan — and that help involves another team beating the Chippewas (Last week: 1 East).

3) Ball State (23-4, 12-4 MAC) — The Cardinals are on a nifty roll, having won five straight to clinch a first-round bye to Cleveland. Ball State cannot finish lower than third because it wins a tiebreaker with Miami, and it cannot claim second because it loses a tiebreaker with Buffalo. But the Cards sure will have a say in the rest of the standings this week (Last week: 2 West).

4) Miami (18-9, 10-6 MAC) — Let’s give the RedHawks and first-year coach Megan Duffy their due for ignoring the preseason prediction that had them finishing sixth in the MAC East and instead nearing a first-round playoff bye. Miami’s work is not finished: A loss to Ohio would give the Bobcats the tiebreaker and cost the RedHawks the bye, so Wednesday’s game is critical (Last week: 3 East).

First round home games

5) Ohio (15-12, 9-7 MAC) — The Bobcats are guaranteed a first-round home game, but a much bigger opportunity exists. If Ohio can win its final home game against Miami Wednesday, then manage to remain tied (or win the road finale at Akron), it can claim the first-round bye as the fourth seed. Since the Bobcats are 6-2 in home MAC games, their future is in their hands (Last week: 2 East).

University of Toledo guard Sara Rokkanen (1) steals the ball in a game earlier this season. The Rockets are looking to secure a first-round home game in the MAC Tournament. BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH Enlarge

6) Toledo (17-11, 8-8 MAC) — Yes, this is the same spot from which the Rockets vaulted to a MAC Tournament title last season. This year, UT will need to do some work to keep this spot. Toledo cannot earn a bye (the loss at Miami spoils their head-to-head chances), but the Rockets also cannot be forced onto the road (if NIU and EMU win twice and UT loses twice to make them all 8-10, that would mean WMU would be 7-11). Still, the road ahead will be tough with contests at surging NIU and the home finale against CMU (Last week: 3 West).

7) Western Michigan (14-14, 7-9 MAC) — The Broncos range of finishes are no higher than fifth (that takes two losses by both Ohio and UT as well as two WMU wins), but a potential for a first-round road game also exists. The good news for the Broncos is that the final two contests are home against EMU and at NIU, both winnable games (Last week: 4 West).

8) Northern Illinois (14-13, 6-10 MAC) — The Huskies have been winning the games they should win in recent weeks, claiming four wins in their last six contests. That has opened the door for a first-round home tournament game, which they currently claim over EMU because of their win over Buffalo. The Huskies also win a tiebreaker with KSU, which helps them avoid a first-round road game if they can win this week. The finish will not be easy, but at least NIU will be home against Toledo and Western Michigan (Last week: 5 West).

First round road games

9) Eastern Michigan (10-17, 6-10 MAC) — The Eagles have been struggling, losing eight of their last nine. And the schedule-makers have done EMU no favors, as they finish at Western Michigan and home against Ball State. But the Eagles can avoid this first-round road game by winning, and a win over WMU would be especially helpful (Last week: 6 West).

10) Kent State (12-16, 5-11 MAC) — The Golden Flashes snapped a five-game losing streak with Saturday’s win over Akron, which means KSU can finish no lower than this. But higher? Wins over Buffalo and Miami are required (gulp), and KSU cannot tie with NIU or WMU, but the Flashes win a tiebreaker with EMU because of a sweep. Again, wins are the key (Last week: 4 East).

Bowling Green State University center Clare Glowniak (40) pulls in a rebound against Buffalo at the Stroh Center last week. The Falcons host Akron Wednesday in a contest that will likely determine the 11th seed in the MAC Tournament. BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH Enlarge

11) Bowling Green (10-17, 2-14 MAC) — The Falcons will be either the No. 11 or No. 12 seed. A win over Akron Wednesday guarantees the 11 spot. A loss puts them a game behind the Zips heading into the regular-season finale at Buffalo. Gulp. (Last week: 5 East).

12) Akron (8-19, 2-14 MAC) — The Zips will be either the No. 11 or No. 12 seed. A win at Bowling Green Wednesday put them one-up in the race for the 11 spot entering Saturday’s home finale against Ohio. A loss guarantees the No. 12 seed. The Akron hope is that the return of Megan Sefcik, who missed the majority of the season because of injury, will help (Last week: 6 East).

