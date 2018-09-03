UT receiver Thompson's viral punt block earns MAC weekly honors

University of Toledo senior wide receiver Cody Thompson has been named the Mid-American Conference West division special teams player of the week for his performance against Virginia Military Institute on Saturday at the Glass Bowl.

Thompson recorded a punt block touchdown that is not seen very often. He rushed up the middle of Toledo’s punt block formation and grabbed the ball right from VMI punter Reed King’s foot and secured the ball without it hitting the ground in the end zone for a touchdown.

Video of Thompson’s punt block went viral on social media and at first he didn’t even realize he had the ball after coming through the line basically untouched.

“It kind of happened so fast, and everyone on the sideline was asking if I caught it,” Thompson said. “I didn’t really know what happened. It just kind of ended up in my chest. All credit goes to our special teams coach [Robby Discher]. He drew up our block look and it worked out to exactly what he said. It was a great call by him.”

