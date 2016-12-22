Dozens join suit over Alzheimer’s diagnoses

Katherine “Kay” Taynor will never forget the day Sherry-Ann Jenkins told her husband that he had Stage 3 Alzheimer’s disease.

Aside from the occasional forgetfulness that comes with being 68, Gary Taynor had always been intellectually sharp, prided himself on that.

“He just shrunk in his chair and never stood tall again, never stood with confidence again,” said Mrs. Taynor, who herself had been diagnosed by Ms. Jenkins with early-onset Alzheimer’s. “He went into a depression. He felt like he was going to become a burden. He didn’t know how he was going to take care of his wife, who also was diagnosed.”

On Jan. 25, Mr. Taynor went out to the couple’s West Toledo garage and put a bullet through his head.

He didn’t know what dozens of patients of Ms. Jenkins and the Toledo Clinic’s Cognitive Center would learn months later: Many of them had been misdiagnosed by Ms. Jenkins, who was neither a medical doctor nor a psychologist.

A lawsuit filed by three former patients and their spouses in Lucas County Common Pleas Court against Ms. Jenkins; her husband, Dr. Oliver Jenkins, and the Toledo Clinic has grown to include a total of 42 former patients.

Their stories are almost identical.

Nearly all were referred to Ms. Jenkins for short-term memory loss. Nearly all were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other form of dementia, though the bills they received listed Dr. Oliver Jenkins as the referring physician even though none had seen or received treatment from him.

All were devastated — Mr. Taynor so much so that he committed suicide. Others quit their jobs only to learn, after getting a second opinion, that they didn’t have the disease.

And, as the complaint alleges, for each patient, the Toledo Clinic was silent.

Toledo attorney David Zoll said he believes the clinic’s board of directors was made aware of Ms. Jenkins’ chronic misdiagnoses as early as October, 2015, but it did not close the Cognitive Center and refund money until February.

Further, the complaint states, the clinic “has never informed Sherry-Ann Jenkins’ patients of her lack of credentials, of the multitude of misdiagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease that she has made, nor of the need for her former patients to be re-examined.”

Mrs. Taynor, whose late husband was diagnosed with Stage 3 Alzheimer’s in October, 2015, said she believes her husband would still be alive if he’d known of the problems.

“If he’d have had a hint that he could have been misdiagnosed, he would’ve followed up on that,” Mrs. Taynor said.

She holds Ms. Jenkins responsible for his suicide. It was her daughter who found him in the garage that day.

“My daughter, when she found out about the case, she was devastated,” Mrs. Taynor said. “She said, ‘I can’t believe I stood over my Dad’s lifeless body because of her, because of her diagnosis.’ ”

Michael Murphy, a Sandusky attorney representing Ms. Jenkins and her husband, declined to comment Wednesday.

Michael D’Eramo, chief administrative officer of the Toledo Clinic, said in an email that he could not comment on the litigation but added, “It is our hope and expectation that Dr. Jenkins will get her legal due process and the ability to demonstrate that helping patients has always been her priority.”

Mr. Zoll said he assumes the motive for the misdiagnoses was money. “They made money on the PET scans, and of course her statement to these people typically was, ‘You need to come and see me every six weeks or every so often,’ so she would bill for those visits, bill for that exam.”

He said many of her patients trusted her implicitly, and, when their symptoms did not worsen, felt she was helping them. “If you don’t have Alzheimer’s and you’re told you do, the prognosis is really rapid decline, so these people aren’t experiencing the rapid decline, and they’re attributing it to the phony peppermint oil or whatever the quack remedy was she was giving them,” he said.

Mrs. Taynor said Ms. Jenkins had advised her, her husband, and their friend, Lois Harris, to drink six teaspoons of coconut oil a day and to do simple memory exercises to slow the progression of the disease. She has stopped doing both.

The complaint, which is assigned to Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook, seeks in excess of $75,000 in compensatory damages and in excess of $1 million in punitive damages for each of the plaintiffs as well as attorney fees.

