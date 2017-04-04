Perrysburg man sentenced to prison

Calling their crimes “morally reprehensible,” a federal judge on Monday sent four people involved in a phony home-loan modification scheme to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge James Carr ordered Christopher J. Howder, 40, of Perrysburg to spend seven years in prison and pay $561,799 in restitution. Howder pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, and seven counts of wire fraud.

While three co-defendants received considerably smaller sentences, Judge Carr postponed the sentencing of Jason Keating, 39, of Toledo, who was considered the leader of the conspiracy, until today.

Keating was president of Making Homes Affordable USA, a Toledo-based company that persuaded homeowners in danger of losing their homes to make their mortgage payments to it with the promise that it would help refinance their home loans at lower interest rates and more affordable payments. Instead, federal prosecutors said, Keating and the others spent the money as they pleased.

“We all know what the subprime mortgage crisis did to people, and many feared losing their homes,” Judge Carr told Howder. “Instead of helping them to avoid that situation, you made it worse, and you did it to a lot of people.”

The group took more than $1.4 million from 318 homeowners — a deeply troubling figure, Judge Carr said, considering that all were in “serious and desperate financial straits.”

Howder apologized to the victims of the scheme and to the court, saying he had a serious opiate addiction at the time and did what he did to get money to feed his habit.

“Nothing else mattered,” he said.

Three co-defendants who each had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud, also apologized before Judge Carr imposed sentence.

Jonathan R. Zilba, 41, a former Toledoan who now lives in Florida, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $44,344 in restitution.

David N. Schmenk, 34, of Rossford was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $26,893 in restitution.

Constance Kanary, 53, of Toledo was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $20,193 in restitution.

Keating, who is to be sentenced at 3 p.m., pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, 13 counts of mail fraud, and 13 counts of wire fraud.

